Daily news from New Zealand – 13 September – Video

The Rugby World Cup 2011 official YouTube channel will be releasing daily videos to give you the chance to be part of the experience no matter where you are in the world. It allows you to follow the progress of the tournament, plus look at other things to do while in New Zealand.

Today’s daily previews Scotland’s match against Georgia with a closer look at the Georgian team ahead of their first RWC 2011 appearance. We also catch up with Namibia as they prepare to take on Samoa.

