Experience Rugby World Cup France 2023 Official Hospitality

It was a case of ‘blink and you’ll miss it.’ Such is the level of anticipation ahead of Rugby World Cup France 2023, that the official ballot for tickets had barely opened when the allocation was gone; snapped up.

You can understand why. This tournament will be one hell of a show.

The rugby is set to be off the charts as the world’s finest descend on Europe. From the fireworks of the competition opener between France and New Zealand, to South Africa versus Scotland, and Wales facing Fiji or England’s run-in with Argentina, it will be tasty stuff. And that’s just the pool matches. The knockout rounds will be seismic.

Off the field there is the ease of access, with France so nearby. Oh, and that’s not to mention the vibe in the country…

Jealous of those early purchasers? Well there is no reason to despair. In fact, now is the time to embrace the expectation. If you talk to the experts, not only could you give yourself the opportunity to be part of a Rugby World Cup, but you could do it in style. Whether you want to follow England, Scotland or Wales through the pool stages, or find yourself soaking up the finest French atmosphere at the Semi-Finals or Final, it’s time to chat with STH UK.

As the leading provider of spectator experiences at the world’s largest sporting events, and STH have been appointed as Great Britain’s Exclusive Hospitality Sales Agent for Rugby World Cup 2023. Of course you get all the security you would expect when purchasing the best available Rugby World Cup tickets from an official supplier, but picture that with an extra glow-up. There are the networking opportunities, the relaxing drinks in a dedicated bar for official hospitality guests, top category tickets, the fine cuisine, the rollicking talks from Rugby Legends…

With a major event in France, atmosphere is guaranteed. They love their rugby. The scenery? Obviously it will be sublime. From idyllic coastal locales in the South of France like Nice and Marseilles, to the vibrant metropolises of Lille and Paris, you will find yourself falling over fun. But the add-on with STH UK is a carefully curated Rugby World Cup experience on top of that.

Throughout September and October 2023 we will witness rugby history. But where will you be sitting when it happens?

