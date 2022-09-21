The Pacific Islanders are playing in a women’s World Cup for the first time

Fiji Women’s Rugby World Cup Squad 2022

The 2022 women’s Rugby World Cup will be a series of firsts for Fiji. This is the first time they have taken part in the tournament and it will also be the first time they have played any of their pool opponents – England, France and South Africa.

Fijiana, who played their first Test in 2006, qualified for this World Cup by beating Samoa 41-13 at the 2019 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

They have built up to this tournament by playing Australia and Japan in May before winning this year’s Oceania Championship, during which they beat Papua New Guinea by a record margin of 152-0.

A handful of former Fiji men’s players are in the back-room team. Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula, who won one cap in the back row in 2002, is joined by fellow internationals Inoke Male (lineout), Greg Smith (scrum), Asaeli Tikoirotuma (backs) and Mosese Rauluni (defence).

A lot of this squad were part of the Fijiana Drua’s Super W-winning side and they will be hoping to catch teams out with attacking skills, be it deft offloads or fast footwork.

As well as all the Fijiana Drua players, the World Cup squad includes six sevens players who won bronze at the Olympics and silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Asinate Serevi, the daughter of sevens legend Waisale, is also included having switched from the USA under the new eligibility rules.

Sereima Leweniqila will captain the side and Senirusi Seruvakula said: “She has been one of the standout players and she had played a lot of games for Fijiana and that’s one of the reasons why we have decided her to be the captain and she got the backing of the senior players.

“A lot of girls have stepped up as far as their performance is concerned. These girls have experience playing at the international level, they just need the confidence to play on the world stage.”

Backs

Lavena Cavuru (Fijiana Sevens)

Raijieli Daveua

Ilisapeci Delaiwau (Wing)

Sesenieli Donu (Fijiana Sevens)

Raijieli Laqeretabua (Fijiana Drua/Centre)

Kolora Lomani (Fijiana Drua/Fly-half)

Melaia Matanatabu (Fijiana Drua/Centre)

Rusila Nagasau (Fijiana Sevens)

Vitalina Naikore (Fijiana Drua/Wing)

Ana Maria Naimasi (Fijiana Sevens)

Alowesi Nakoci (Fijiana Sevens)

Roela Radiniyavuni (Fijiana Drua/Full-back)

Timaima Ravisa (Fijiana Drua/Full-back)

Merewalesi Rokouono (Fijiana Drua/Fly-half)

Ana Maria Roqica (Scrum-half)

Akasnisi Sokoiwasa (Wing)

Talei Wilson (Wing)

Forwards

Ema Adivitaloga (Fijiana Drua/Back-row)

Sereima Leweniqila (Fijiana Drua/Back-row)

Vika Matarugu (Fijiana Drua/Hooker)

Karalaini Naisewa (Fijiana Drua/Back-row)

Merevesi Ofakimalino (Fijiana Drua/Lock)

Siteri Rasolea (Prop)

Akosita Ravato (Fijiana Drua/Back-row)

Joma Rubuti (Fijiana Drua/Prop)

Jiowana Sauto (Fijiana Drua/Hooker)

Asinate Serevi (Lock)

Bitila Tawake (Fijiana Drua/Hooker)

Bulou Vasuturaga (Prop)

Iris Verebalavu (Prop)

Mereoni Vonosere

Sulita Waisega (Lock)

Fiji Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Pool C

Sat 8 Oct, Fiji v England (4.45am, Eden Park, Auckland)

Sun 16 Oct, Fiji v South Africa (5.45am, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Sun 23 Oct, France v Fiji (7.15am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

