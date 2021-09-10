Follow Wales to Rugby World Cup France 2023

Rugby World Cup 2023 involves stop-offs in Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon and Nantes for Welsh fans. An adventure awaits if you head out with sportsbreaks.com



Wales were one score away from making the Rugby World Cup final back in 2019, losing 19-16 to the eventual winners South Africa in a ding-dong encounter in Yokohama. It was an event that, as painful as it was at the time, must surely have generated excitement about doing it all again four years later. And this time, the big one’s in France.

In fact, when it kicks off for the Welsh in Rugby World Cup 2023 it begins in Bordeaux. Which means a classy start to what will be a tournament to savour.

Bordeaux, as you may know, is famous for wine. And while there are vineyard tours to take and riverside strolls to enjoy – and of course, a glass or two – there is also a familiar Rugby World Cup foe lying in wait, in Fiji. What a history the two share in this competition!

Traversing the country to go from the West Coast to the East, Wales are next off to Nice. From fine wines to beachside cocktails, that air of classiness can be maintained – there’s even Baroque architecture to delight in if you’re tired of strolling the outline of the French Riviera. By this point Wales will hope to be playing silky rugby…

Which takes them next to Lyon to face Australia, twice world champions. The fixture (another regular) would be enough to attract any sports fan, but then there are the gastronomic delights of the city to contend with. Throw in the sights you’ll see, with districts listed as UNESCO sites, and you are onto a winner.

By the time the Welsh adventure rolls round to Nantes for the final group game, it’s time for more vineyards (Muscadet, anyone?) and cathedrals. If the rugby wasn’t pleasure enough, Wales fans can go on to have themselves a cultural tour like no other.

When the draw came in, few perhaps thought of the attractions. As Wales boss Wayne Pivac said then: “There’s a lot of work to be done but building our depth for Rugby World Cup 2023 is important for us. Hopefully we will be playing our best rugby at that stage.”

Wales will hope to go one better at this Rugby World Cup and their team are capable of playing breathtaking stuff and fighting against the odds too.

WALES RWC 2023 FIXTURES

Sun 10 Sept Wales v Fiji, Bordeaux (8pm GMT)

Sat 16 Sept Wales v Final qualifier, Nice (4.45pm)

Sun 24 Sept Wales v Australia, Lyon (8pm)

Sat 7 Oct Wales v Europe 1, Nantes (2pm)

