The match kicks off in Dubai at 3.30pm, UK time

How to watch Portugal v USA – final Rugby World Cup qualifier

It all comes down to this. The final showdown for the last spot at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The United States of America are taking on Portugal, to see who goes into Pool C, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The match kicks off at Dubai’s The Sevens ground on Friday 18 November, kick off at 3.30pm.

Want to know how to watch the final Rugby World Cup qualifier? Well it can be streamed from the official Rugby World Cup Final Qualification Tournament page. Or if you are keen to watch coverage from USA/Canada, Portugal, Sub-Saharan Africa, Hong Kong and Asia, Latin America, the Netherlands, or Georgia, then find the options below.

How to watch rugby from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

How to watch Rugby World Cup Final Qualification Tournament from USA or Canada

You can find this coverage from The Rugby Network – with kick-off 10.30am, Eastern time.

Will you be rooting for the Eagles?

How to watch from Portugal

The coverage with an Os Lobos leaning will be broadcast from SPORT TV in Portugal.

How to watch from Sub-Saharan Africa

SUPERSPORT is the place to head if you wan to watch this final, winner-takes-all match, in Sub-Saharan Africa.

How to watch from Hong Kong and Asia

Coverage of this tournament for the Hong Kong and Asia market can be found via beIN. Kick off will be 11.30pm, Hong Kong time.

How to watch from Latin America

ESPN has all the coverage for Latin America

How to watch from Netherlands

If you are on in continental Europe or just fancy a bit of Dutch coverage, Ziggo Sport will be showing the last match.

How to watch Portugal v USA from Georgia

The winner of this will be in Georgia’ World Cup pool, so there should be interest in the final result here. The Georgian Public Broadcaster will be showing the match.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.