Italy Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Italy have never missed a Rugby World Cup and will be looking to make the quarter-finals for the first time, after finishing third in the pool for their last five World Cup outings.

The side will likely be drawing on their new generation of players such as Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney and Ange Capuozzo, World Rugby’s Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year 2022. Led by captain Michele Lamaro in a heavyweight pool, Italy will have to channel their recent shock wins if they are to stand a chance of fulfilling their knock-out stage hopes.

Check out who made the cut, below

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full Italy squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the Italian Rugby Federation.

Italy Rugby World Cup Pool

Italy have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool A alongside New Zealand, France, Uruguay and Namibia.

Sat 9 Sept Italy v Namibia (Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sun 24 Sept Italy v Uruguay (Stade de Nice, Nice)

Sat 30 Sept Italy v New Zealand (Ol Stadium, Lyon)

Sat 7 Oct Italy v France (Ol Stadium, Lyon)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

