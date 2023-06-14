Who are Italy playing at the Rugby World Cup?

Italy are in a difficult pool at the 2023 tournament

Italy’s Rugby World Cup fixtures have been confirmed as far as the pool stage. While they are not in the pool of death, they still find themselves against tough opposition. They have been named in pool A which includes hosts France and New Zealand.

Italy pushed France at the 2023 Six Nations and had the opportunity to beat their rivals but could not get it over the line. They will have to be more clinical at the World Cup in order to have a shot of progressing to the knock-out rounds. The team will have to finish in the top two to go through.

They will not be favourites to progress but they are a side capable of overcoming the odds. But who are Italy playing? And when and where? Here is everything you need to know.

Italy Rugby World Cup fixtures – Who are Italy playing?

Here are Italy’s pool fixtures:

Italy v Namibia, Saturday 9 September, kick-off 12pm GMT

Italy v Uruguay, Wednesday 20 September, kick-off 4.45pm GMT

New Zealand v Italy, Friday 29 September, kick-off 8pm GMT

France v Italy, Friday 6 October, kick-off 8pm GMT

Italy’s pool fixtures will be played in three different locations. Their matches against New Zealand and France will be played at OL Stadium, their game again Uruguay is to be held at the Stade de Nice and their match against Namibia is to be played at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Italy will have to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the knock-out stages. If they win their pool they will face the runner-up of Pool B, if they are the runner-up they will face the winner of Pool B.

