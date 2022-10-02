Find out who will be on your TV screens covering the women’s tournament in New Zealand

Who are ITV’s Rugby World Cup pundits?

All the matches from this year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand will be televised on ITV in the UK – the first time every match from the women’s tournament has been available to watch live.

ITV has also assembled an impressive team of presenters, pundits and commentators to deliver its coverage – and we have the lowdown on who will be on your TV screens in the early hours of the morning over the next few weeks (the time difference to New Zealand is 12 or 13 hours during the tournament, which means kick-offs are not the best for UK audiences).

Experienced broadcaster Jill Douglas will front ITV’s World Cup coverage and she has a team of former internationals alongside her in the studio.

Maggie Alphonsi and Danielle ‘Nolli’ Waterman were both part of England’s 2014 World Cup-winning team, and are now amongst the pundits for this year’s tournament.

The other home nations at the tournament – Scotland and Wales – are also represented. Philippa Tuttiett, who played both sevens and 15s for Wales, is part of ITV’s coverage, as is former Scotland lock Deborah McCormack, who retired in August 2020. Ex-England prop David Flatman is also part of the punditry team.

Another member of that world champion England team from eight years ago, Rachael Burford, is involved too. Harlequins centre Burford and broadcaster Laura-Jane Jones are on the ground in New Zealand and will report live from the tournament.

ITV has also assembled a team of quality commentators. Nick Mullins, an ITV regular for the Six Nations and World Cups who also covers domestic rugby for BT Sport, will do England’s matches during the tournament. The other commentators are Johnnie Hammond, Nick Heath and Claire Thomas, all of whom are experts on the women’s game.

They will be joined in the commentary booth by Catherine Spencer, who led England at RWC 2010, former Wales skipper Rachel Taylor, ex-Scotland prop Heather Lockhart and Topsy Ojo, who was capped by England.

All in all, ITV has a quality cast for its World Cup coverage.

