All matches will be shown live on free-to-air TV in the UK

Women’s Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

All matches in this year’s Rugby World Cup will be available to watch on free-to-air TV in the UK.

It’s the first time every match at the global women’s tournament has been available to watch live in the UK. It runs from 8 October to 12 November in New Zealand, with six matches across Saturday and Sunday on three successive weekends during the pool stages followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

ITV are rights-holding broadcasters for Rugby World Cups in the UK and all 26 matches will be shown live on ITV or ITV4.

Given the time difference between the UK and New Zealand (12 hours at the start of the tournament and 13 for most of the knockout stages), a lot of games take place overnight or in the early morning.

All matches involving the home nations – England, Scotland and Wales – will be broadcast live on ITV while other games will be shown on ITV4.

S4C, the free-to-air Welsh language channel, will also show all of Wales’ World Cup games live online (S4C Clic and the S4C YouTube channel) and televise replays later in the day.

(All kick-offs UK & Ireland time)

FIRST POOL MATCHES

Saturday 8 October

South Africa v France (2.15am) Live on ITV4

Fiji v England (4.45am) Live on ITV

Australia v New Zealand (7.15am) Live on ITV4

Sunday 9 October

USA v Italy (0.45am) Live on ITV4

Japan v Canada (3.15am) Live on ITV4

Wales v Scotland (5.45am) Live on ITV & S4C

SECOND POOL MATCHES

Saturday 15 October

Scotland v Australia (3am) Live on ITV

USA v Japan (5.30am) Live on ITV4

France v England (8am) Live on ITV

Sunday 16 October

Italy v Canada (0.45am) Live on ITV4

Wales v New Zealand (3.15am) Live on ITV & S4C

Fiji v South Africa (5.45am) Live on ITV4

THIRD POOL MATCHES

Saturday 22 October

Australia v Wales (2.15am) Live on ITV & S4C

New Zealand v Scotland (4.45am) Live on ITV

France v Fiji (7.15am) Live on ITV4

Sunday 23 October

Japan v Italy (0.45am) Live on ITV4

Canada v USA (3.15am) Live on ITV4

England v South Africa (5.45am) Live on ITV

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 29 October

Quarter-final 1 (4.30am)

Quarter-final 2 (7.30am)

Sunday 30 October

Quarter-final 3 (1.30am)

Quarter-final 4 (3.30am)

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 5 November

Semi-final 1 (3.30am)

Semi-final 2 (6.30am)

BRONZE FINAL

Saturday 12 November

Third-place Play-off (3.30am)

FINAL

Saturday 12 November

Final (6.30am)

