Women’s Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

All matches will be shown live on free-to-air TV in the UK
All matches in this year’s Rugby World Cup will be available to watch on free-to-air TV in the UK.
It’s the first time every match at the global women’s tournament has been available to watch live in the UK. It runs from 8 October to 12 November in New Zealand, with six matches across Saturday and Sunday on three successive weekends during the pool stages followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
ITV are rights-holding broadcasters for Rugby World Cups in the UK and all 26 matches will be shown live on ITV or ITV4.
Given the time difference between the UK and New Zealand (12 hours at the start of the tournament and 13 for most of the knockout stages), a lot of games take place overnight or in the early morning.
All matches involving the home nations – England, Scotland and Wales – will be broadcast live on ITV while other games will be shown on ITV4.
S4C, the free-to-air Welsh language channel, will also show all of Wales’ World Cup games live online (S4C Clic and the S4C YouTube channel) and televise replays later in the day.
(All kick-offs UK & Ireland time)
FIRST POOL MATCHES
Saturday 8 October
South Africa v France (2.15am) Live on ITV4
Fiji v England (4.45am) Live on ITV
Australia v New Zealand (7.15am) Live on ITV4
Sunday 9 October
USA v Italy (0.45am) Live on ITV4
Japan v Canada (3.15am) Live on ITV4
Wales v Scotland (5.45am) Live on ITV & S4C
SECOND POOL MATCHES
Saturday 15 October
Scotland v Australia (3am) Live on ITV
USA v Japan (5.30am) Live on ITV4
France v England (8am) Live on ITV
Sunday 16 October
Italy v Canada (0.45am) Live on ITV4
Wales v New Zealand (3.15am) Live on ITV & S4C
Fiji v South Africa (5.45am) Live on ITV4
THIRD POOL MATCHES
Saturday 22 October
Australia v Wales (2.15am) Live on ITV & S4C
New Zealand v Scotland (4.45am) Live on ITV
France v Fiji (7.15am) Live on ITV4
Sunday 23 October
Japan v Italy (0.45am) Live on ITV4
Canada v USA (3.15am) Live on ITV4
England v South Africa (5.45am) Live on ITV
QUARTER-FINALS
Saturday 29 October
Quarter-final 1 (4.30am)
Quarter-final 2 (7.30am)
Sunday 30 October
Quarter-final 3 (1.30am)
Quarter-final 4 (3.30am)
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 5 November
Semi-final 1 (3.30am)
Semi-final 2 (6.30am)
BRONZE FINAL
Saturday 12 November
Third-place Play-off (3.30am)
FINAL
Saturday 12 November
Final (6.30am)
