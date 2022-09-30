The New Zealand Prime Minister writes the welcome letter in the new issue of Rugby World magazine

Jacinda Ardern on the Rugby World Cup

Rugby World’s Ultimate Rugby World Cup 2022 guide features a VIP welcome letter.

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, looks ahead to the women’s tournament that kicks off at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday 8 October.

More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for the opening match day, which features a triple head of South Africa v France, England v Fiji and New Zealand v Australia. That means a new women’s Rugby World Cup attendance record is posed to be set.

Ardern, for one, is amongst those excited about the tournament – here is what she had to say in the new issue of Rugby World.

The time has finally come – the Rugby World Cup is almost here. We are incredibly excited to be welcoming everyone to Aotearoa New Zealand for this year’s tournament! It’s a privilege to not only be the first host nation in the southern hemisphere, but to be able to watch the Black Ferns defend their title in front of home crowds.

New Zealanders are known to be particularly passionate about rugby, and so it’s no surprise we’re looking forward to watching the action unfold in our own backyard. This tournament is an important opportunity to champion the skill and strength of the wāhine toa – warrior women – who play rugby, and to grow the sport. It will give elite athletes from around the world the chance to showcase their skills, and will inspire young people everywhere to get involved in the game.

Of course, the World Cup is about more than just the players. From the officials and coaches travelling with teams to the supporters and fans tuning in from across the globe, there are many people that make this event possible, and it is a pleasure to host you. I know it has not been an easy journey to get to this point, but we’re excited to show you the best of what Aotearoa New Zealand has to offer, along with our traditional manaakitanga, or hospitality.

As we begin the countdown to kick-off, I’d like to wish every team all the very best. I can’t wait to watch you in action!

