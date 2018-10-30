Find seafood, sake and scenic views in northern Kyoto

Rugby World Cup 2019 Travel Guide: Sea of Kyoto

SEE

The scenery of the Tango area is truly a feast for the eyes. To the west of Tokyo lying on the northern coast of Kyoto Prefecture, you’ll find Amanohashidate, a pine-covered sandbar that spans the mouth of Miyazu Bay and is ranked as one of Japan’s top three scenic views.

Other top sights include the 200 boathouses – known as funaya – in the town of Ine, and Fukuchiyama Castle, which has history dating back to the 1500s.

DO

Head to the Tango province to make your own handwoven silk coaster – a distinctive souvenir – or don a traditional kimono for tea and a town walk. If you want to get active then do a spot of sea kayaking, fishing or paddle boarding in the Sea of Japan.

EAT

The coastal location means there is seafood aplenty in the Kyoto Prefecture. Barazushi is a sushi traditional to the Tango Peninsula, with toppings that include flaked mackerel and shredded egg omelette.

If you have more of a sweet tooth, chie-no-mochi is a soft rice cake covered with bean paste that is only available near the Chionji Temple in Amanohashidate.

You can also try sake with a difference in Kyoto. Ine Mankai is a unique local sake that has a rose colour as red, not white, rice is used to make the drink.

TOURIST WEBSITE

uminokyoto.jp

WORLD CUP VISIT

While there are no World Cup games in the Kyoto Prefecture, it’s around a two-hour drive from host city Kobe – where there are four matches being played – to the northern side of the island, so you can relax between fixtures in the Sea of Kyoto.

GETTING THERE

It’s about two hours by train from Kyoto – the former capital of Japan that is famed for its temples and shrines – to the north of the prefecture.

DID YOU KNOW?

Kyoto by the Sea is said to be the first place in Japan where the God of Food planted rice, and Tango Koshihikari rice has been awarded the highest rank of grain. The Tango province is well suited to growing rice because of the big contrast in temperatures from summer to winter there.

TOP TIP

If you plan to travel around, get a Train/Ferry/Cables Pass so you can use local trains, ferries and cable cars.