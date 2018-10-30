Make the most of the lively city hosting the Rugby World Cup final

Rugby World Cup 2019 Travel Guide: Yokohama

SEE

As the second largest city in Japan, there is plenty to enjoy in Yokohama – starting with the international harbour. There are Yokohama Bay cruises day and night so you can see the sights.

If you prefer land to water, savour the view from Landmark Tower, Yokohama’s highest observation deck which can be reached in just 40 seconds by taking Japan’s fastest elevator!

For a contrast to the lively city, head to the tranquil Sankeien Garden, with more than 175,000 square metres to explore and the chance to see the Japanese architecture of historical houses.

DO

Running around the bay area offers great views while you exercise or try a karate experience at Iami Dojo. For something more relaxing, get a taste of meditation with a Buddhist monk at Sojiji Temple. And for something a little fun, make your own cup noodle at the Cup Noodles Museum.

EAT

Enjoy ramen? Head to Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum to try different types of ramen from across Japan. If you like Chinese food, Yokohama Chinatown is the place for you with 600 restaurants, food stalls and sundry shops.

Noge is a lively district packed with pubs – both Western style and Japanese izakaya – and varied international cuisine. The Noge-Tegata scheme allows you to get tickets that can be used in bars and restaurants there.

TOURIST WEBSITE

yokohamajapan.com

WORLD CUP VISIT

Yokohama will be busy during RWC 2019, with four pool matches – New Zealand v South Africa, Ireland v Scotland, England v France and Japan v Scotland, the two semi-finals and the final all at the International Stadium Yokohama. So there is lots of time to see the sights.

GETTING THERE

It takes 30 minutes to get from Haneda Airport to Yokohama and 90 minutes from Narita Airport directly by train or limousine bus. To the stadium, it’s only 15 minutes by metro from downtown Yokohama.

DID YOU KNOW?

The city is known as the birthplace of rugby in Japan, with Yokohama Football Club playing in the late 1800s and later absorbed into Yokohama Country & Athletic Club.

TOP TIP

Buy a Minato Burari Ticket Wide for unlimited one-day use of the local subway and buses, including the nearest station to the stadium.