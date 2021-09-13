Italy and Spain beat Scotland and Ireland respectively

Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifier Round-up: Day One

From tries to tension, here’s a round-up of day one of the Rugby World Cup 2021 European qualifier in Parma, which produced plenty of drama.

Italy proved why they were highest in the World Rugby Rankings going into the tournament, comfortably beating Scotland 38-13, while Spain stunned Ireland to triumph 8-7.

The Azzurre captain Manuela Furlan crossed for two tries in Italy’s win while star flanker Giada Franco, experienced scrum-half Sara Barattin, back-row Ilaria Arrighetti and goalkicking centre Michela Sillari also crossed. Sillari slotted four conversions too.

Rhona Lloyd scored Scotland’s only try, which was converted by Sarah Law, while Helen Nelson kicked two penalties.

The second game of the day at Zebre’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi was a far tighter contest – and also an error-strewn one.

Less than five months ago the Irish beat Italy 25-5 to finish third in the Women’s Six Nations behind frontrunners England and France, but they couldn’t match those performance levels against Rugby Europe Championship winners Spain.

The Irish led 7-3 at the break, Beibhinn Parsons scoring out wide, and they looked to have crossed for a second try soon after half-time when Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe went over, but the TMO rightly ruled it out for a knock-on earlier in the move.

Neither side could put together multiple phases and mistakes made for a stop-start encounter, then came a dramatic final ten minutes.

Spain produced a strong driving maul in the Irish half and Sam Monaghan was sent to the sin-bin for collapsing – and the Spanish capitalised on that numerical advantage when Alyssa D’Inca scored in the 73rd minute.

Ireland had chances to retake the lead in the closing minutes, first going for a lineout from a penalty but losing possession and then going for the posts from a similar position but Enya Breen’s kick falling short. So Spain held on for a memorable win.

Scotland face Spain next while Ireland face Italy, with both matches on Sunday 19 September. Only the tournament winner qualifies automatically for the World Cup while the runner-up goes through to the final repechage event, so they are must-win matches for the Scots and Irish if they are to keep alive their hopes of making it to New Zealand next year.

