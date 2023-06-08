Rugby World Cup citing commissioners revealed

World Rugby made the announcement on 7 June

The citing commissioners for the 2023 Rugby World Cup have been announced by governing body World Rugby.

As well as the eight commissioners, World Rugby have named 10 judicial chairs and 12 judicial panel members. They will work as a team to preside over any foul play incidents that may occur at the tournament being held in France.

The team will work across all 48 matches and 13 nations are represented throughout the team. They include former international players, referees and coaches such as ex-England star Becky Essex.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said “Collectively, we are striving for accurate, clear and consistent decision-making and player welfare is our top priority.

“It can be a complex area, particularly on-field, but this is a very talented, motivated and aligned group who are on the side of rugby.”

The citing commissioners: How does Rugby World Cup citing work?

A citing commissioner from a neutral country will be appointed for each of the 48 matches. They will review the match live and will have access to all the available angles and Hawk-Eye multi-camera feeds. The citing window will operate until 36 hours after the conclusion of the match.

Teams themselves are able to refer incidents to the citing commissioners within 12 hours of the end of the game. However, only the commissioner has the power to cite a player.

If there is an incident of foul play and a player is cited a three-person judicial committee will be appointed. This consists of a judicial chair and two panel members. Disciplinary hearings will occur within 48 hours of the end of matches and the appeal for a decision can take place up to 48 hours after the decision.

