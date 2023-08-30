Rugby World Cup fantasy game – how to play

World Rugby has launched an official Rugby World Cup Fantasy Game just in time for the start of the tournament in France

If the Rugby World Cup is not enough, fans can now add to the interest and excitement by taking part in the official – and free – Rugby World Cup Fantasy Game.

Weekly and overall tournament prizes available to the brightest rugby minds out there, while fans can set up their leagues to compete with friends, colleagues and rugby rivals.

World Rugby Chief Marketing and Content Officer James Rothwell said: “We’re delighted to introduce the Rugby World Cup 2023 Fantasy game, providing fans with a unique and immersive way to engage with the tournament.

“This innovative game, the first official RWC Fantasy ever created for a Rugby World Cup, allows fans to showcase their rugby knowledge, strategic thinking, and passion for the sport, all while enjoying the excitement of Rugby World Cup 2023.”

You can click on the fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com to play the game online, or you can download the RWC 2023 App. The game is available in English and French.

How to play the World Cup fantasy game

Once you have registered, you can select your dream 15 from those players called up to the competition – while keeping within a ‘credit cap’.

You can change your fantasy selection up to kick off of matches throughout the tournament based on form and fitness.

If you need a bit of help completing your squad, explainers and auto-fill options will help.

Fans can join public global leagues and set up private leagues to compete against friends, family and fellow fans.

Choose your captain carefully – they earn double points, while kickers and big defenders will also boost your score.

The RWC 2023 Fantasy awards weekly prizes to the top three highest point scorers of each week; and the overall winners of the global leaderboard at the end of the tournament are also in line for prizes.

A special RWC 2023 Fantasy Rugby show hosted by Gethin Jones is available online at RugbyPass.TV. Former players Ugo Monye, Jim Hamilton and Benjamin Kayser are on hand to offer their choices of who to pick and who to watch out for.