Rugby World Cup injuries update

Some big names have been ruled out of the tournament

Rugby World Cup injuries are a subject that dominates headlines in the tournament. If a player’s World Cup has been ended by an injury it is a heartbreaking for them but sadly part of the game.

However, for the 2023 tournament the stories have been coming thick and fact before the tournament had begun. Over 15 players who the media and fans would have expected to be at the event are not because of injury/illness.

Here is a list of those headline names missing from the World Cup.

Rugby World Cup injuries: Headline players missing

Australia

There are two notable injuries for Australia with Len Ikitau and Allan Alaalatoa both out. Former captain Michael Hooper’s

Argentina

Ignacio Calles ruptured his Achilles and so will play no part of the World Cup.

Chile

Have a full strength squad.

England

Anthony Watson has been confirmed to be out of the tournament with a calf issue. It isn’t England’s only injury worry though with Elliot Daly also a doubt for the World Cup with a knee problem.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet is also out of the tournament with Alex Mitchell called up in his place.

Fiji

Have a full strength squad.

France

Romain Ntamack was ruled out after rupturing his ACL against Scotland in a warm-up match. Anthony Jelonch picked up a knee injury during the Six Nations but he has been named in the World Cup squad so he should play a part.

Georgia

Georgia are still sweating on the fitness of flankers Beka Gorgadze (MCL) and Beka Saghinadze.

Ireland

Dan Sheehan’s early departure against England has given Andy Farrell a fitness scare but the first-choice hooker is expected to be fit for the tournament.

Italy

Tommaso Menoncello, Edoardo Padovani, Leandro Marin and Gianmarco Lucchesi are all out with injury.

Japan

Have a full strength squad.

Namibia

Have a full strength team.

New Zealand

Sevu Reece and George Bower are the two big names from the New Zealand camp who are injured.

Portugal

Have a full strength squad.

Romania

Have a full strength team.

Samoa

Have a full strength squad

Scotland

Darcy Graham withdrew from the side to face Georgia with a tight quad but Gregor Townsend will hope it’s not too serious.

South Africa

South Africa have been hit with a trio of high-profile absences. Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am are injured while Lood de Jager has an illness. But all three have been included on a stand-by list for the tournament meaning they could still play some part.

Tonga

Have a full strength team.

Uruguay

Have a full strength team.

Wales

Ken Owens has been ruled out of the tournament because of a back injury.

