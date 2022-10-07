Rugby World Cup France 2023 With Gullivers

The countdown starts now! RWC 2023 kicks off in less than a year – and you can be there with Gullivers Sports Travel

Even if you’re one of the few who is not already excited, the coming weeks are sure to whet the appetite for Rugby World Cup 2023. There is a feast of November Internationals on the agenda in Europe over the coming weeks, including several fixtures that will also be played out during the pool stages in France.

There is less than a year until the tournament kicks off in Paris next September and countries now have only a limited number of matches to nail down their best team and game plans. By the end of the month, we should know which teams are looking like genuine contenders to lift the Webb Ellis Cup – and who is off the pace.

Ireland and France have led the way in 2022. France won a Six Nations Grand Slam for the first time in 12 years while Ireland’s historic series win in New Zealand saw them take top spot in the world rankings. Andy Farrell’s side kick off their November campaign by playing South Africa, the reigning world champions and their Pool B opponents, in Dublin and that should provide a good gauge of their Rugby World Cup chances.

France also face South Africa and another of the southern hemisphere ‘big three’ – Australia – as they look to continue developing the all-court game that has so tested rivals ahead of a home Rugby World Cup.

England and Wales face pool opponents this month, too. Eddie Jones’s side take on fellow Pool D teams Argentina and Japan before playing New Zealand and South Africa – all on back-to-back weekends at Twickenham. It should be a fascinating quartet of fixtures.

After facing New Zealand and Argentina, Wales meet Georgia and Australia, who are both in Pool C next year, as they look to build on the promise of their summer tour to South Africa.

Scotland aren’t playing any of their Pool B rivals but do have a taxing autumn, following up an October Test against Australia with matches against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina. That last fixture will give the Scots a chance to avenge their last-minute third-Test series defeat in Argentina in July.

This November, as well as all the autumn Tests, we’ll find out which team will complete Pool C alongside Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Wales. The Final Qualification Tournament takes place in Dubai from 6 to 18 November, with Hong Kong, Kenya, Portugal and USA all vying to be the 20th team at RWC 2023.

So by the end of November we’ll know the complete line-up for France 2023 as well as which teams are in the best form less than a year out from the tournament. The countdown has well and truly begun – and if you want to be there to see the action, book with Gullivers Sports Travel.

Gullivers know sports travel. This will be Gullivers’ tenth Rugby World Cup as an Official Travel Agent and, with more than 50 years of experience, they know what ingredients make for the perfect trip.

Rugby World Cup France 2023 will be no exception. Gullivers will make sure those who travel with them have a truly unforgettable experience in France next year. Sample the country’s famous cuisine, fascinating culture and picturesque landscapes while watching rugby of the highest calibre.

All of their official travel packages to RWC 2023 include guaranteed official match tickets and hotel accommodation as well as the option to add international flights, plus much, much more!

WHAT PACKAGES

Follow your nation: Gullivers’ official travel packages to Rugby World Cup France 2023 allow you to follow your favourite team across the entirety of the competition.

Watch England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland in action, as well as all of the knockout phase and other Tier One teams such as South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, France, Italy, Japan and Argentina.

Whether you’re looking for a dedicated rugby trip or wish to experience everything that France has to offer, Gullivers have something to suit everyone.

HOW TO BOOK

Get in touch with the dedicated Gullivers team

Email: gullivers@gulliverstravel.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 1684 878884

Website: gulliverstravel.co.uk

