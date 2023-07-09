Fans are talking about who will win the 2023 tournament

Rugby World Cup odds attempt to determine who the favourites are to lift the trophy. Fans will have their own ideas of who will get their hands on the Webb Ellis cup with many believing hosts France could come away with it.

Six Nations champions Ireland are also among those supporters are talking about. Andy Farrell’s team have never been past the quarter-finals but they are in sizzling form. Defending champions South Africa and three-time winners New Zealand will also have their hands up to win.

But what are the bookies saying? Here are the odds for the favourites to win the Rugby World Cup.

France – 11/4

New Zealand – 10/3

Ireland – 9/2

South Africa -5/1

One of the best pool matches of the 2023 tournament is the opener against France and New Zealand. France have been beaten twice in World Cup finals by the All Blacks but this time the rivalry is re-ignited on French turf.

The bookies also have odds on who will win that match with France 4/5, New Zealand 15/13 and a draw 28/1.

And while many won’t want to bet as the match is a difficult one to predict, France head coach Fabien Galthie is confident of his side’s chances.

He said back in March after they beat Wales 41-28 in the Six Nations: “I hope that teams are scared of us now. We’re certainly the team to beat.”

New Zealand’s head coach, Steve Hansen, though has criticised the World Cup draw. The All Blacks are on the same side of the draw as four other top five teams in the world.

“The World Cup is going to be great,” he said. “You’ve got so many good teams. One of the outcomes of the All Blacks being strong as they were for a while is it’s driven everyone else to rise to that level. Some have gone beyond it. Isn’t that exciting? You see some wonderful rugby.

“I don’t get the draw, when you’ve got all the top five countries on one side of the draw. They’ve got to get a draw done, I guess. It doesn’t make sense to me. There’s going to be one of the top three countries in the world kicked out in the quarter-finals.”

