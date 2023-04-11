Rugby World Cup TV coverage – what channel is it on?

Find the right broadcaster in your region

Planning around the Rugby World Cup TV coverage and ken to know what channel the action is on?

Well we’ve got some of the big broadcasters listed below. Of course, it helps to be up to date with how the Rugby World Cup live stream landscape changes throughout the competition, from wherever you are. And there’s more details on that below.

What channel is Rugby World Cup on in the UK?

This Rugby World Cup, ITV once again have the exclusive rights to show the action to UK audiences.

Which means that all matches can be streamed for FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

Watching the World Cup outside your country

The World Cup action will be shown all over the world, but you might miss your country’s national broadcaster. If you’re abroad you can use a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Why not sign up for an annual ExpressVPN plan?

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.