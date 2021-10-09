Los Teros beat USA in the Americas One qualifier while Chile end Canada’s World Cup dream

Uruguay qualify for Rugby World Cup 2023

Three tries in 12 second-half minutes helped Uruguay beat USA at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo to qualify as Americas One for Rugby World Cup 2023.

The Eagles took a three-point lead into the second leg of this qualifier but the hosts dominance in the third quarter resulted in a 34-15 victory and ensured they will go into Pool A with France, New Zealand, Italy and Africa One.

The USA will now move into next year’s Americas Two qualifier, but the World Cup dream is over for fellow North Americans Canada, who lost their play-off to Chile.

In Montevideo, los Teros took an early lead with a try from Rodrigo Silva, converted by Federico Favaro, after a decent break from Nicolas Freitas but after half an hour it was the Eagles leading. A penalty from Will Magie and a try from Mika Kruse put the USA ahead 8-7.

The hosts had reclaimed the lead by half-time thanks to two penalties from Favaro – and they were quick to extend that lead early in the second half.

First, Gaston Mieres weaved through the USA defence to score in the corner, next Facundo Gattas drove over from close range and then Silvas crossed for his second, again after good build-up from Freitas. Favaro converted all three tries to make it 34-8 after 55 minutes.

The Eagles did get another try on the board when Christian Dyer crossed in the 64th minute and they dominated possession in the final quarter but the Uruguay defence stood firm and the visitors couldn’t close down the deficit.

So it’s Uruguay who booked their place at France 2023 while the USA will now turn their attentions to the Americas Two home-and-away qualifier, where they will face Chile.

Chile beat Canada 33-24 in Valparaiso to take the World Cup qualifier 54-46 on aggregate.

Canada had edged the first leg 22-21 but fell short in the second, which means the Canucks have failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever. Canada’s men had a proud record of competing in every World Cup since 1987 but will not be at France 2023.

In contrast, Chile’s dream of qualifying for the tournament for the first time is still alive. They will now face USA in the Americas Two play-off – the winner of that two-legged play-off will complete Pool D with Argentina, England, Japan and Samoa while the loser will move into the repechage tournament.

