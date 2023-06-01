Here you can find out who has made the Uruguay 33

The Uruguay Rugby World Cup squad will be competing in their fifth edition of the competition after going through qualification. Uruguay overcame the USA, 50-34 on aggregate, to secure their place.

Their best-ever result at a World Cup is registering one win, they did so at the 1999, 2003 and 2019 events. They will be targeting to go one better and get two wins but they are in a difficult pool.

They will play three-time winners New Zealand and hosts France, as well as Italy and Namibia. It will be an upset if any other nation but New Zealand or France progress to the last eight from the pool.

If you want to see Uruguay’s matches – or any other nation’s – have a read of our Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full Uruguay squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the Uruguayan Rugby Union.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Pool

Uruguay have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool A alongside New Zealand, France, Italy and Namibia.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Uruguay and Scotland could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.