USA Women’s Rugby World Cup Squad 2022

America were the first-ever women’s world champions, back in 1991

The USA won the first-ever women’s Rugby World Cup back in 1991 and played in the next two finals, but haven’t finished higher than fourth at any of the tournaments since.

They are currently ranked sixth in the world but have struggled results-wise recently. They have lost their last three matches to Pool B opponents Canada and failed to win a game at this year’s Pacific Four Series.

They beat Scotland 21-17 in August as part of their build-up to the World Cup but it was not as convincing a result as they would have hoped – and they were then comprehensively beaten 52-14 by England in their other warm-up.

Former Saracens coach Rob Cain is at the helm of the USA and the team is led by Exeter Chiefs No 8 Kate Zackary, one of a number of players who ply their trade in the Allianz Premier 15s. The hope is that the experience gained in such a competitive league will lead to improved performances in New Zealand.

There’s a mix of youth and experience in Rob Cain’s squad. Nine players have previous World Cup experience while others heading to New Zealand will get their first taste of this tournament.

Prop Hope Rogers will play in her third World Cup, having also competed in 2014 and 2017, while Kate Zackary will continue as captain of the team having taken on the role in 2018.

Cain said: “We’ve got a really exciting group, and the pleasing thing is to really see some of the less experienced players drive what we’re doing alongside the experienced players.

“It’s been great to see players get more caps these last 12 months, adding eight or nine games to allow for combinations to be created and take advantage of our opportunity windows. Now we have an opportunity to cement it.”

The USA have also named four non-travelling reserves in Rachel Ehrecke, Saher Hamdan, Bulou Mataitoga and Alycia Washington.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Meya Bizer (10 May 1993/Beantown/Full-back)

Gabby Cantorna (2 Aug 1995/Exeter Chiefs/Fly-half)

Lotte Clapp (13 Jan 1995/Saracens/Wing)

Jennine Detiveaux (12 Nov 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Wing)

Tess Feury (15 Mar 1996/Wasps/Full-back)

Megan Foster (24 Apr 1992/Exeter Chiefs/Fly-half)

Eti Haungatau (25 Sep 2000/Lindenwood University/Centre)

McKenzie Hawkins (8 Jan 1997/Life West Gladiatrix/Fly-half)

Katana Howard (25 Jun 1993/Sale Sharks/Centre)

Bridget Kahele (1 Aug 1996/Beantown/Scrum-half)

Alev Kelter (21 Mar 1991/Saracens/Centre or full-back)

Olivia Ortiz (23 Oct 1997/Colorado Gray Wolves/Scrum-half)

Carly Waters (19 Dec 1995/Sale Sharks/Scrum-half)

Forwards

Evelyn Ashenbrucker (6 Aug 1990/San Diego Surfers/Lock)

Catie Benson (10 Feb 1992/Sale Sharks/Prop)

Elizabeth Cairns (23 Oct 1992/Life West Gladiatrix/Back-row)

Jett Hayward (22 Apr 1997/Life West Gladiatrix/Hooker)

Charli Jacoby (9 Oct 1989/Exeter Chiefs/Prop)

Nick James (20 Jan 1989/Sale Sharks/Prop)

Erica Jarrell (Beantown/Prop)

Kathryn Johnson (25 Oct 1991/Twin Cities Amazons/Back-row)

Rachel Johnson (5 Feb 1991/Exeter Chiefs/Back-row)

Joanna Kitlinksi (5 Jul 1988/Sale Sharks/Hooker)

Jenny Kronish (27 Dec 1996/Harlequins/Lock)

Maya Learned (1 Jan 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Jordan Matyas (2 Jul 1993/USA Sevens/Lock)

Kathryn Treder (Beantown/Hooker)

Georgie Perris-Redding (1 Oct 1997/Sale Sharks/Back-row)

Hope Rogers (7 Jan 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Prop)

Kristine Sommer (2 Oct 1990/Seattle/Lock)

Hallie Taufoou (26 May 1994/Loughborough Lightning/Lock)

Kate Zackary (26 Jul 1989/Exeter Chiefs/Back-row)

USA Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Pool B

Sun 9 Oct, USA v Italy (0.45am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sat 15 Oct, USA v Japan (5.30am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sun 23 Oct, Canada v USA (3.15am, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

