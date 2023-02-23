When is the Rugby World Cup 2023?

The Rugby World Cup 2023 takes place in autumn in France

The Rugby World Cup 2023 gets underway with a blockbuster match-up between hosts France and New Zealand on Friday 8 September at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris at 8pm GMT.

The final will be held at the same stadium just over seven weeks later on Saturday 28 October, with the winners getting their hands on the famous Webb Ellis Trophy.

The Rugby World Cup has been held once every four years since 1987, and current holders South Africa could make history if they retain their title by becoming the first team to win the tournament four times.

Read more: Rugby World Cup 2023: Get to know the nine host stadiums

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Related: Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures by pool

Friday September 8, 2023

France vs New Zealand (8pm, Paris)

Saturday September 9, 2023

Italy vs Namibia (12pm, Saint-Etienne)

Ireland vs Romania (2.30pm, Bordeaux)

Australia vs Georgia (5pm, Paris)

England vs Argentina (8pm, Marseille)

Sunday September 10, 2023

Japan vs Chile (12pm, Toulouse)

South Africa vs Scotland (4.45pm, Marseille)

Wales vs Fiji (8pm, Bordeaux)

Thursday September 14, 2023

France vs Uruguay (8pm, Lille)

Friday September 15, 2023

New Zealand vs Namibia (8pm, Toulouse)

Saturday September 16, 2023

Samoa vs Chile (2pm, Bordeaux)

Wales vs Portugal (4.45pm, Nice)

Ireland vs Tonga (8pm, Nantes)

Sunday September 17, 2023

South Africa vs Romania (2pm, Bordeaux)

Australia vs Fiji (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

England vs Japan (8pm, Nice)

Wednesday September 20, 2023

Italy vs Uruguay (4.45pm, Nice)

Thursday September 21, 2023

France vs Namibia (8pm, Marseille)

Friday September 22, 2023

Argentina vs Samoa (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

Saturday September 23, 2023

Georgia vs Portugal (1pm, Toulouse)

England vs Chile (4.45pm, Lille)

South Africa vs Ireland (8pm, Paris)

Sunday September 24, 2023

Scotland vs Tonga (4.45pm, Nice)

Wales vs Australia (8pm, Lyon)

Wednesday September 27, 2023

Uruguay vs Namibia (4.45pm, Lyon)

Thursday September 28, 2023

Japan vs Samoa (8pm, Toulouse)

Friday September 19, 2023

New Zealand vs Italy (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday September 30, 2023

Argentina vs Chile (2pm, Nantes)

Fiji vs Georgia (4.45pm, Bordeaux)

Scotland vs Romania (8pm, Lille)

Sunday October 1, 2023

Australia vs Portugal (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)

South Africa vs Tonga (8pm, Marseille)

Thursday October 5, 2023

New Zealand vs Uruguay (8pm, Lyon)

Friday October 6, 2023

France vs Italy (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday October 7, 2023

Wales vs Georgia (2pm, Nantes)

England vs Samoa (14.45pm, Lille)

Ireland vs Scotland (8pm, Paris)

Sunday October 8, 2023

Japan vs Argentina (12pm, Nantes)

Tonga vs Romania (4.45pm, Lille)

Fiji vs Portugal (8pm, Toulouse)

Saturday October 14, 2023

Quarter Final 1 – Pool C Winner vs Pool D Runner-Up (4pm, Marseille)

Quarter Final 2 – Pool B Winner vs Pool A Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Sunday October 15, 2023

Quarter Final 3 – Pool D Winner vs Pool C Runner-Up (4pm, Marseille)

Quarter Final 4 – Pool A Winner vs Pool B Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Friday October 20, 2023

Semi Final 1 – Quarter Final 1 Winner vs Quarter Final 2 Winner (8pm, Paris)

Saturday October 21, 2023

Semi Final 2 – Quarter Final 3 Winner vs Quarter Final 4 Winner (8pm, Paris)

Friday October 27, 2023

Third place Play-off – Semi Final 1 Runner-Up vs Semi Final 2 Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Saturday October 28, 2023

Final – Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner (8pm, Paris)