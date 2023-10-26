While in town for the rugby, we found the best of Nice culture and food

Yes, admittedly we felt the vibe as Nice hosted Rugby World Cup action – but what was also great was that we had the chance to escape into other activities and uncover cultural and culinary gems without incredible effort. Fitting really that, considering how laid-back the energy in this beautiful area can be, we stumbled on some highlights of Nice culture and food.

Previously we talked about finding a different sort of view of Nice as we meandered towards the villages atop the ‘Baou‘. And we also mentioned the wonderful wine of Domaine de La Source.

But after that visit we were also whisked away to the classy L’Auberge du Rédier, where we were were blown away by the three-course lunch – with the goats cheese starter, house specialty ravioli and lemon tart not only delicious but coming in with great value…

Situated in Colomars, this was just over 20 minutes away by car. But then, if that feels like a close-by thing, you’ll find brilliant stop-offs even closer. Some of them were right under our noses…

The best of Nice culture and food nearby

Flitting around the side streets coming off of the Boulevard des Anglais you might be a little overwhelmed by the variety of options. but you can feel the volume of the thoroughfare almost thinning as you sit at L’Escalinada.

With an array of fisherman’s favourites and some of Nice’s iconic nibbles, maybe add a cube of ice to your wine…

But then there’s the Boulevard des Anglais right there. And so while you might be tempted to try out Riviera Nautic Sport – you may like your sports if you’re here and hey, we only fell in three times while paddle boarding – for some aquatic activities. Then after, it would be rude not to take in a sun-downer aperitif at Bocca Mar, right there on the front…

Keeping it active you can also see Nice in a different way with the Lou Camin Nissart, a long-distance hiking trail that allows you to explore the hills surrounding

the city of Nice. And hey, while we were in town sports was a big part of what we wanted.

Brilliant, then, that right in front of us at the Allianz Riviera stadium is the Musée National du Sport, which has a genuinely astounding array of sporting memorabilia from down the years, across a vast field of sports. Well worth a visit for sports lovers (and those who had a ticket for the Rugby World Cup matches also got in with that!).

And then, of course, was the old town, a wonderful reminder of the clashes of cultures through history here, with the Italian section easy to pinpoint. Following the rugby crowd to Ma Nolan’s though, we were also well looked after…

We were fantastically looked after and if you want to find out much, much more about what the region has to offer, check out explorenicecotedazur.com

