Who is Julian Montoya: Ten things you should know about the Argentina captain

The powerful hooker is captain of both Argentina and Leicester Tigers

Julian Montoya is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world with standout performances for club and country.

The powerful hooker’s inspirational performances and leadership qualities are well-known – here are some othe things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Julian Montoya

1. Born on October 29, 1993 in the Argentina capital city of Buenos Aires

2. Cut his teeth at Argentine side Club Newman before his senior career commenced with Pampas XV before joining Jaguares when they were founded in 2o15 to participate in Super Rugby.

3. When Jaguares were disbanded in 2020, Montoya signed a short-term deal with Western Force but Visa issues prevented him from teaming up with the Australian outfit. Instead, he joined Leicester Tigers ahead of schedule and made his debut for the English Premiership side off the bench against Sale Sharks in January 2021.

4. Montoya could’ve appeared for Tigers even sooner after he impressed as a teenager when touring with his school team. Talks were held to keep him in England but he was already progressing through Argentina’s academy system into the U20 squad.

5. Scored five tries in his first six games in English rugby and reached a European Challenge Cup final in his first season at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

6. In his first full season at Tigers, he played a key role in securing the club a first Premiership title in nine seasons, starting 18 Premiership games including the 2021-22 final against Saracens.

7. Boasts a remarkable scoring record for Leicester having managed 23 tries in 44 games.

8. Earned his first Argentina Test cap in 2014 coming off the bench against Uruguay and on the occasion of his first start against Chile later that month, he recorded his first senior international try.

9. Replaced Pablo Matera as the leader of Los Pumas in 2021 and the following year, led his country to a first win over New Zealand in Christchurch. Later on in 2022, he also captained Argentina to a second-ever away win against England, emerging from Twickenham with a famous 30-29 victory.

10. Midway through the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership season, Montoya took over the Leicester Tigers matchday captaincy role from Hanro Liebenberg and was named in the division’s team of the season for a second successive campaign.

