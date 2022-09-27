Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022 Wallchart: Download free

Print out our high-res PDF to keep track of all the fixtures and fill in the results

Download Your Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022 Wallchart by clicking here to access a high-resolution PDF, then print off in the size you choose!

The 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is fast approaching and what better way to keep track of all the fixtures than with a wallchart documenting the match schedule.

Rugby World’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022 Wallchart has all the details you need. There’s the full schedule, with dates, kick-off times and venue information for all 18 pool matches taking place in October as well as space to fill in the results – and the details for the knockout stages.

England go into the tournament as strong favourites having won their last 25 Tests – a world record – but hosts New Zealand will be eager to successfully defend their title while France and Canada are also set to be in the mix.

There are sure to be a few surprises along the way, too. Can Fiji upset the form book? How will Wales’ new pros fare? Will Japan replicate the feats of their men’s team and reach the last eight?

All those questions and more will be answered during the tournament and you can make sure you know who is playing when with Rugby World’s wallchart.

Simply Download Your Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022 Wallchart by clicking here for a high-resolution PDF, then print!

If you don’t have a printer, the wallchart can also be found in Rugby World’s new issue – The Ultimate Rugby World Cup 2022 Guide. As well as the pull-out wallchart, there are in-depth guides to the 12 teams competing and exclusive interviews with players like Helena Rowland, Alisha Butchers, Madoussou Fall and Ruahei Demant.

If you’re just looking for the Women’s World Cup fixtures list, we’ve got you covered there too. And keep track of all the latest Rugby World Cup news, team announcements and match results on the tournament hub page.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.