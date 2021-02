Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The 2021 Rugby World Cup will take place in New Zealand from Saturday 18 September to Saturday 16 October, with fixtures being played at Eden Park and Waitakere Stadium in Auckland as well as Northland Events Centre in Whangarei.

The fixtures were confirmed at the end of January, although three of the teams who will be taking part have still not been determined due to Covid-related delays in qualifying events.

Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2021

Saturday 18 September – First Pool Matches

USA v Europe 1 (11.45am NZ/00.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

Asia 1 v Canada (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

South Africa v France (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Wales v Final Qualifier Winner (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

Fiji v England (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Australia v New Zealand (7.15pm NZ/8.15am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool A)

Thursday 23 September – Second Pool Matches

Canada v USA (11.45am NZ/00.45am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Asia 1 v Europe 1 (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

France v Fiji (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Wales v New Zealand (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool A)

Final Qualifier Winner v Australia (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

England v South Africa (7.15pm NZ/8.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Tuesday 28 September – Third Pool Matches

Europe 1 v Canada (11.45am NZ/23.45pm 27 Sep UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

USA v Asia 1 (2.15pm NZ/2.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Australia v Wales (2.15pm NZ/2.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

Fiji v South Africa (4.45pm NZ/4.45am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool C)

New Zealand v Final Qualifier Winner (4.45pm NZ/4.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

France v England (7.15pm NZ/7.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Sunday 3 October – Quarter-finals

Quarter-final 1 – Seed 4 v Seed 5 (1.15pm NZ/1.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Quarter-final 2 – Seed 3 v Seed 6 (4.15pm NZ/4.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Quarter-final 3 – Seed 2 v Seed 7 (4.15pm NZ/4.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Quarter-final 4 – Seed 1 v Seed 8 (7.15pm NZ/7.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Saturday 9 October – Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 – Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (4.30pm NZ/4.30am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland)

Semi-final 2 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (7.30pm NZ/7.30am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland)

Saturday 16 October – Final

Final (7.30pm NZ/7.30am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland)

Past Tournaments

2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Ireland

Final – New Zealand 41-32 England

2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – France

Final – England 21-9 Canada

2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – England

Final – New Zealand 13-10 England

2006 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Canada

Final – New Zealand 25-17 England

2002 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Spain

Final – New Zealand 19-9 England

1998 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Netherlands

Final – New Zealand 44-12 United States

1994 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Scotland

Final – England 38-23 United States

1991 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Wales

Final – United States 19-6 England

