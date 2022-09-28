Find out about the three stadiums where the world's best will battle for global glory

Women’s Rugby World Cup Venues 2022



The women’s Rugby World Cup will be played across three venues on New Zealand’s north island from 8 October to 12 November 2022.

The grounds range from iconic to more modest settings, but each possesses a history of hosting major events in rugby and beyond.

So, let’s take a look at where the 12 competing nations will battle for World Cup glory.

Eden Park, Auckland



With a capacity of up to 60,000 with temporary seating, Eden Park is the largest sports stadium in New Zealand. Located in Kingsland, a suburb of Auckland, the venue is built on what was once a swamp.

As the host of opening women’s World Cup fixtures, as well as both semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final, the ground is set to add to its rich sporting history.

Its first international rugby match was way back in 1921, when the All Blacks played South Africa.

The ground was a regular setting for New Zealand Internationals over the subsequent decades, including another encounter with the Springboks in 1981, when anti-apartheid protestors flour-bombed the pitch.

It has also hosted two men’s Rugby World Cup finals, in 1987 and 2011, with the All Blacks defeating France on both occasions. It will become the first ground to host both a men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup final.

At club level, Auckland have played there since 1913, while the Blues made it their home when Super Rugby was launched in 1996.

Away from rugby, the ground been a venue at three Cricket World Cups (men’s and women’s) and staged the 1950 British Empire Games (now the Commonwealth Games) opening ceremony.

Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Located roughly eight miles west of Eden Park in Henderson, Waitakere Stadium will provide a more intimate setting for World Cup games.

The venue holds a little less than 5,000 people and is part of a complex including the Trusts Arena, which hosts indoor sporting events and concerts.

It is scheduled to host six pool games, including New Zealand’s encounter with Wales, and two quarter-finals.

As suggested by the track that encircles the pitch, the ground is home to Waitakere City Athletics Club. Other residents are Waitakere Rugby Club and football team Waitakere United. Its origins date back to 1953, when the athletics club was founded.

Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

Situated in Whangarei in the far north of the country around two hours’ drive from Auckland, Northland Events Centre will add the women’s World Cup to the list of major sporting events hosted it has hosted.

Known commercially as Semenoff Stadium, the ground can hold 30,000 and is home to Northland’s National Provincial Championship team.

It staged two Rugby World Cup matches in 2011, and has hosted Super Rugby and British & Irish Lions fixtures.

Okara Park, as it was originally known, was opened in 1965 but underwent major redevelopment ahead of RWC 2011, with the old grandstand being replaced.

It will host nine pool matches, including a heavyweight showdown between France and England, alongside two quarter-finals.

