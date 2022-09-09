Wherever you are in the world, if you love your sevens, we've got you covered

How to watch the Sevens World Cup

After a season of ups and downs, when Australia men and women won the World Rugby Sevens Series, the Blitzboks took the Commonwealth Games title alongside Aussie women, we’ve reached the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

Can New Zealand defend their men’s and women’s titles from four years ago? Can the hosts do the spectacular? Will a rank outsider triumph in this knock-out tournament? An intriguing few days lie ahead.

So here’s how you can watch the event in many of the world’s major rugby markets.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to watch from the UK

If you are watching from the UK, you can get a live stream from the match centre on the official website.

Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, India, Denmark, Cypress, Belgium, Barbados, Russia, Samoa, Romania, Tonga and Turkey (amongst others) can also access the live feed via the official website.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to watch from Ireland

For fans in Ireland, you can keep up with the progress of the men’s and women’s sides via the RTE Player.

Ireland women face Brazil and the men have England on Day One.

How to watch the Sevens World Cup from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage of the Sevens World Cup, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to view from Australia

In Australia, you can keep up with the action via BeIn Sport as the Aussies hunt yet more gold.

The women begin their campaign against Madagascar on Friday morning, while the men start off against the winner of Hong Kong v Uruguay.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to watch from France

Canal + have the rights for the Sevens World Cup in France.

Their men face Canada first up, while the women have hosts South Africa in the penultimate match of the day.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to view from Fiji

Sevens is huge in Fiji and their live stream – via Fiji TV – is not only available in Fiji, but all over the region. American Samoa, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Nieu, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, can all watch the Fiji TV stream.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

New Zealand are the reigning World Cup champions, after both sides triumphed in San Francisco eight years ago.

You can track their progress from New Zealand if you have access to Spark. The men face Scotland this afternoon, while the women begin their title defence against Colombia.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to watch from South Africa

The host broadcaster is SuperSport. If you want to track the home sides’ progress then they are the place to start.

The last two matches of the day will involve the hosts, with the women playing France and the men playing agains the winner of England v Spain.

Sevens World Cup live stream: How to watch from the USA

The broadcaster in the United States is NBC as they track the whole tournament. That means you can also get to the action via Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

