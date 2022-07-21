Sevens World Cup schedule revealed

Match schedule announced ahead of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town

The Sevens World Cup schedule have been unveiled ahead of the big kick-off in Cape Town on 9-11 September.

With World Rugby’s ‘winner takes all’ knock-out format it means tournament hopefuls will need to win every match if they want to become Sevens World Cup champions. And it all begins with women’s Olympic champions and reigning RWC Sevens winners New Zealand play Colombia, top seeds Australia take on debutants Madagascar, and hosts South Africa face Olympic silver medallists France.

In the men’s competition, hosts South Africa are top seeds, with Australia second and double Olympic champions Fiji seeded third – meaning all three will face winners from the morning session in the next round.

Day One Sevens World Cup schedule

Men
PRE-ROUND OF 16

Ireland v Portugal
Canada v Zimbabwe
Samoa v Uganda
Scotland v Jamaica
Kenya v Tonga
Wales v Korea
Hong Kong v Uruguay
Germany v Chile
Women
ROUND OF 16
Australia v Madagascar
USA v Poland
Canada v China
Fiji v Japan
Ireland v Brazil
England v Spain
Men
ROUND OF 16
England v Winner M1
France v Winner M2
USA v Winner M3
New Zealand v Winner M4
Argentina v Winner M5
Australia v Winner M7
Women
ROUND OF 16
New Zealand v Colombia
Men
ROUND OF 16
Fiji v Winner M6
Women
ROUND OF 16

France v South Africa

Men

ROUND OF 16

South Africa v Winner M8

