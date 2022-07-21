Sevens World Cup schedule revealed

Match schedule announced ahead of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town

The Sevens World Cup schedule have been unveiled ahead of the big kick-off in Cape Town on 9-11 September.

With World Rugby’s ‘winner takes all’ knock-out format it means tournament hopefuls will need to win every match if they want to become Sevens World Cup champions. And it all begins with women’s Olympic champions and reigning RWC Sevens winners New Zealand play Colombia, top seeds Australia take on debutants Madagascar, and hosts South Africa face Olympic silver medallists France.

In the men’s competition, hosts South Africa are top seeds, with Australia second and double Olympic champions Fiji seeded third – meaning all three will face winners from the morning session in the next round.

Day One Sevens World Cup schedule Men

PRE-ROUND OF 16 Ireland v Portugal Canada v Zimbabwe Samoa v Uganda Scotland v Jamaica Kenya v Tonga Wales v Korea Hong Kong v Uruguay Germany v Chile Women