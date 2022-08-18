As the September tournament draws nearer, find out how you can watch the action live in Cape Town

Sevens World Cup tickets: How to buy

The 2022 Sevens World Cup will be held at Cape Town Stadium from 9 September to 11 September.

The men’s and women’s tournaments will both see the game’s iconic players compete to be the best team on the planet.

Here is how you can experience the occasion in person.

Where are Sevens World Cup tickets available?

All tickets must be purchased via the official Ticketmaster website. Those bought elsewhere will not be valid.

Tickets were available for each day of the tournament, though only tickets for the Friday remain. Customers can purchase up to ten tickets per day and sign up for the waiting list on Ticketmaster.

A map of the stadium will display where tickets are still available and allow fans to see where they will sit. There is also an option to filter by category and price.

All tickets will be virtual and accessed by creating a Ticketmaster account. They will be available 30 days before the event through the Ticketmaster App.

On entry, ticketholders must display photo ID that proves they are the named holder of their ticket.

If purchasing tickets for others, users must select the ‘Ticket Transfer’ Option in their Ticketmaster account. The recipient must have an account of their own.

This process is not necessary for children attending as part of a family.

How much is a ticket?

Prices differentiate based on the day and category.

Category A, the most expensive seats, start at R350 (roughly £18) on the Friday. Aisle seats are priced higher than the rest.

The cheapest tickets, Category E, are worth R200 (£10).

Category B includes the Party Stand, for over-18s only, and the alcohol-free family/scholar stand. Prices here start at R250 (£13) and reach R440 (£23) on the Friday.

Tickets are more expensive than those for the Cape Town Sevens, with Ticketmaster insisting: “More teams, more matches, more significance and the chance to attend the first Rugby World Cup in South Africa for 27 years make this a premium must-attend event which naturally attracts premium prices.”

What about accessibility tickets?

There are two categories of accessibility tickets. Category A is worth R350 (£17) on the Friday and Category B R300 (£15).

Each purchase in these categories comes with a free accessibility assistant ticket.

Fans will be contacted within five days of purchase to confirm accessibility requirements.

What is the Covid-19 policy?

All spectators aged over 12 must produce a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate or negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of attending.

This guidance is in line with South African government policy and is subject to change.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.