With the tournament edging closer, which women's sides are still fighting for a spot in Cape Town?

Women’s Sevens World Cup qualifying process

Women’s 2022 Sevens World Cup qualifying is nearly over, with 12 of the 16 places for the showpiece tournament confirmed.

Many names are present, but they will be joined by emerging sevens nations indicative of the women’s game’s continued growth.

So, what has to be worked out before the sevens world heads to Cape Town this September, and who still has work to do?

What is left to decide?

Only the four European spots remain vacant, with a 12-team qualifying tournament in Bucharest from 16 July to 17 July confirming the line-up.

Only the top four will make the World Cup, meaning some of the leading rugby nations cannot afford complacency.

Despite their dominance in XVs, England only finished ninth at the last World Cup in 2018 and are not assured of their place in Cape Town.

Six Nations rivals Ireland, Wales and Italy will also be involved in the Romanian capital, as will current World Sevens Series participants Spain, Poland and Belgium.

Czech Republic, Romania and Germany will feature, while Portugal and Sweden completed the dozen via the Rugby Europe Trophy series earlier in June.

Russia, quarter-finalists in 2018, were removed from the process by World Rugby after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Who has already qualified?

Alongside hosts South Africa, the semi-finalists from the 2018 Sevens World Cup automatically qualified for the 2022 iteration.

As such, France, USA, Australia and defending champions New Zealand received a place.

The remaining seven spots were split between the five other continental confederations.

Africa: Madagascar’s dramatic extra-time victory over Uganda in the 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens Championship semi-finals gave them the only African berth. Since South Africa won the tournament, finishing as runner-up was enough for the island nation to secure a debut World Cup appearance.

North America: Canada emerged from the America North Super Sevens tournament last April.

Asia: China and Japan claimed the two remaining spots after making the final of Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

South America: Brazil and World Cup debutants Colombia claimed the two available spots via the Sudamerica Rugby Women’s Sevens.

Oceania: Fiji received the only Oceania berth after last April’s qualifying tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19.

