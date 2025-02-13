Come for the Sevens, stay for the city – Hong Kong, the ultimate destination

As the Hong Kong Sevens debuts at the new Kai Tak Stadium, discover a cultural hub for rugby and more

Ever since the days of Jonah Lomu and Waisale Serevi inspiring the minds of 40,000 roaring fans in the 1990s, Hong Kong has been the global heartbeat of rugby sevens, the sport’s fast and furious little sibling. A pilgrimage site for fans from around the world to experience one of the greatest atmospheres in sport.

This year, Hong Kong Sevens will see a new beginning. After thirty years, the Hong Kong Sevens will move across Kowloon Bay to a new state-of-the-art Stadium as it propels Hong Kong into 2025.

Built on the former site of the historic Kai Tak International Airport, the new Kai Tak Stadium will be a 50,000-seated amphitheatre purpose-built as a stage for rugby and much more. With a closable roof, the new stadium will continue the cauldron feel of Hong Kong Sevens as part of the wider Kai Tak Sports Park, a modern hub providing all of the expected additions of a venue in 2025.

Kai Tak Sports Park will have 200 restaurants and shops within its wider footprint with a dining cove overlooking Victoria Harbour. This Kong Sevens will provide a curtain raiser in March ahead of a year that will put Hong Kong on the map as an entertainment destination with legendary band Coldplay already confirmed for three shows as the venue in April too.

To learn more about the region, discover Hong Kong here

At this year’s Sevens, Pete Tong will man the decks and the Kaiser Chiefs the stage to support the main event on pitch which will see the likes of Australia’s Maddison Levi and Argentina’s Marcos Moneta inspiring and entertaining the sell-out crowd.

The new Kai Tak Sports Hub will also prove a gateway to rugby fans in Hong Kong looking to escape the stands and immerse themselves in culture, cuisine and much more. On the mainland, Kowloon is a hidden gem. A bustling maze of city streets that host buzzing marketplaces and delicious street food hawkers serving up delicacies like siu mai and egg tarts.

The craft shops and electrical goods stalls of Sham Shui Po are must-visits if you want an authentic experience. Kowloon also has a thriving art scene. This April will see the M+ art gallery hosting the Picasso for Asia art exhibition while the Hong Kong Museum of Art down the road is showcasing works from Cézanne and Renoir, borrowed from the iconic Musée de l’Orangerie and Musée d’Orsay of Paris.

Then if you hop on a Star Ferry across the bay to Hong Kong Island, you will discover the unmistakable city skyline of Hong Kong, a forest of modernity that houses world-class Michelin restaurants and shopping streets to rival Fifth Avenue.

If it’s a Wednesday you can head to the Hong Kong Jockey Club in Happy Valley for horse racing, a Friday night and you can let loose at one of the many bars along Lan Kwai Fong and any night, take a trip on the steep tram to Peak Tower for views across the island and Kowloon.

And if you are after some moments of peace, did you know that Hong Kong also boasts some of the most picturesque beaches in the world? Big Wave Bay and St Stephen’s beaches on the south of the island are golden sand wonders that remove you from the hustle of the city and help you reset for more.

The Hong Kong Sevens will take place from 28 to 30 March. To experience one of rugby’s jewels in the crown and a global destination to rival any city around the world, visit Discover Hong Kong now.



Created in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

