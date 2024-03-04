Dupont effect and LA title sees France men as favourites for Olympic gold

Can France maintain this momentum? Next up in Hong Kong in April

It has been 19 years since France men last won a title on what is now known as the HSBC SVNS Series, but in Los Angeles they stormed to the title. And that performance – as well as the explosive introduction of icon Antoine Dupont in the last two tournaments – has seen France installed as favourites for Olympic gold later this year.

According to experts at BetIdeas, France men lead the charge for Olympic gold in sevens, while current trailblazers Argentina, who have three golds already this season, are installed as second-favourites. Two-time gold winners Fiji and New Zealand sit in third on BetIdeas’ list.

The Games are held in Paris later this year, with the men’s and women’s sevens to be played at the Stade de France from Wednesday 24 July 2024 to Tuesday 30 July.

Fiji are the reigning men’s gold medalists, having triumphed in Tokyo. They also won the inaugural sevens title at the Games, when they won at Rio 2016. In the women’s game, the gold in 2016 was taken by Australia and in 2020 it was won by New Zealand – with France women taking silver in Tokyo.

Favourites for men’s Olympics gold for sevens