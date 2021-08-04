The event was scheduled for 5-7 November

Hong Kong Sevens 2021 cancelled

The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) and World Rugby have cancelled the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2021, which was scheduled for 5-7 November.

The decision to call off the Sevens World Series event was made because of growing uncertainty over new coronavirus variants and on-going travel restrictions around the world. The union say that it also follows detailed discussions with with World Rugby, participating unions and relevant Hong Kong government bodies. The move, they add, was taken with the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and the wider public considered the top priority.

No tickets were sold for the event. As it stands, the 2022 Hong Kong Sevens is scheduled for 1-3 April.

“We are of course disappointed not to host the world-famous Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in 2021,” said Mr Robbie McRobbie, Chief Executive of the HKRU.

“While in many ways we are even better prepared to host than we were a year ago, concerns over the Delta variant and intensifying travel restrictions have complicated matters significantly. Given these trends, the decision to cancel was painful, but not difficult, particularly with expectations high that with vaccination rates increasing daily, we can welcome the Sevens back in true rugby style in April.

“After watching a stirring Olympic sevens, we know that fans will be disappointed at this news, but rest assured, we are busy preparing for a spectacular Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in exactly 239 days, but who’s counting? We are already planning 2022, and looking forward to returning with an event that will be one of the most memorable in our 45-year history.

“We’re also very encouraged by the progress Hong Kong has made in suppressing the virus. Given the success of these community-wide efforts, thousands of players from four to 40-plus can look forward to the return of rugby at the end of summer. For some this will be the first competitive action they have had in over a year, so we are also busy planning a very special season ahead.”

