Kevon Williams ends USA's match with Canada in stupefying fashion

Watch: Crazy try at Singapore Sevens

a won’t forget this moment in a hurry… And neither will we!

With the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series back up and running in Singapore, the USA men faced familiar foes Canada and were enjoying a comfortable lead. But as Williams went to put the ball out, his kick ricocheted off his own posts and bounced into the in-goal area, where Anton Ngongo raced in to touch it down. The match ended 33-12.

Check it out.

As you can imagine, the man himself was well aware of how miraculous the moment was. And, well, wouldn’t you want the ground to swallow you up?

He wasn’t alone with an experience like this, though. Just look at what England and GB’s Abbie Brown had to say, here.

USA did win, and they also beat Kenya 12-10 earlier in the day.

If you want a stand-out result from day one of the Singapore Sevens, though, how about Ireland beating Fiji for the first time in series history? And they did it with a wonder moment from Terry Kennedy, too.

If you want to watch all of the action from Day One in Singapore, you can catch streams on the official World Rugby YouTube page as well as via their Facebook page.

The Singapore Sevens concludes tomorrow, on Sunday 10 April. Who do you think will win the whole things and who could come up short? And also, let us know what you think of the stupefying moment at the end of the USA-Canada match.

