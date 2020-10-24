Make sure you know how to watch the match to restart the 2020 Six Nations.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

The Six Nations is back! After months of uncertainty the 2020 tournament kicks off again this week with Ireland completing the Round 4 slate of fixtures as they go up against Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Of course there is little we can say in terms of form for the two sides but we can definitely say that both teams will look to start off the Autumn with a victory as we look towards finishing the Six Nations and moving into the Autumn Nations Cup.

Here is the team news;

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway; Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki; Hugo Keenan; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini, Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi, Marco Lazzaroni, Niccolo Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley, Federico Mori

Below we have give all the details on how you can find a reliable stream for Ireland v Italy wherever you are.

How to watch Ireland v Italy from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Ireland v Italy, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Ireland v Italy, which kicks off at 3.30pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Ireland v Italy takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Ireland v Italy is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

>> Try 3 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Ireland v Italy at 4.30pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing Ireland v Italy at 4.30pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Ireland v Italy at 4.30pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 10.30am EST and 7.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership and European Champions and Challenge Cups as well as the Six Nations.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Ireland v Italy kicks off at 1.30am on Sunday morning and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a two-week FREE trial offer, so you could take of advantage of that to watch these Six Nations matches!

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ireland v Italy from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Asia

RugbyPass live streams Six Nations matches in a lot of Asian countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. To find out if the streaming service is available where you are and the cost, head to RugbyPass.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.