France's Six Nations Grand Slam bid over as they lose 28-17 at BT Murrayfield

Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland

France prop Mohamed Haouas was sent off in the 37th minute of the 28-17 Six Nations defeat by Scotland at BT Murrayfield.

The incident came late in the first half as Scotland attacked in the French 22. When referee Paul Williams blew for a Scotland penalty, a scuffle broke out between several players from both teams.

A TMO review showed Haouas tussling with Jamie Ritchie and then that he had landed a punch to the head of the Scotland flanker. It was a clear red-card offence and Haouas was sent off. You can watch the incident below.

France arrived in Edinburgh on the back of victories over England, Italy and Wales, but they were unable to maintain their Grand Slam bid having been reduced to 14 men for more than 40 minutes.

Scotland led 14-7 at half-time after Sean Maitland scored a try just before the break and had performed well in the opening 40 minutes, limiting France’s opportunities with a forceful defensive effort.

France’s first-half points came from a Damian Penaud try created beautifully by Antoine Dupont. Watch it here…

France, who also lost fly-half Romain Ntamack after less than ten minutes when he went for an HIA and didn’t return, actually showed more intensity in attack in the second half but were unable to overcome that numerical disadvantage.

Maitland crossed for a second try shortly after the break and Stuart McInally added another around the hour mark to give Scotland a 28-10 lead.

A try from France captain Charles Ollivon did narrow the gap but they could not secure the losing bonus point that would have allowed them to win the championship if they beat Ireland in their final game next weekend.

With all the postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak it is unclear when we will know the winner of the 2020 Six Nations.

Haouas’s red card follows the sending off of England centre Manu Tuilagi against Wales at Twickenham yesterday.

He is the 14th France player to be sent off in a Test match and the second in less than sixth months. Sebastian Vahaamahina was dismissed in the World Cup quarter-final against Wales for elbowing Aaron Wainwright in a maul. Ill-discipline again proved costly for France.

