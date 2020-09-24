All the refereeing appointments for the rescheduled Six Nation 2020 matches, for both men and women
Referee appointments Six Nations 2020
As the rescheduled Six Nations roars back into action – albeit without crowds – it has been revealed which match officials will look after each match, for the men’s and women’s competitions.
Men’s Six Nations
Ireland v Italy
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Saturday, 24 October, 2020. Kick-off at 3:30pm.
Referee: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant Referee one: Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant Referee two: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
TMO: Tom Foley (England)
Wales v Scotland
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.
Saturday, 31 October, 2020. Kick-off at 2:15pm.
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Assistant Referee one: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant Referee two: Christophe Ridley (England)
TMO: Tom Foley (England)
Italy v England
Stadio Olimpico, Rome.
Saturday, 31 October, 2020. Kick-off at 5:45pm.
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant Referee one: Alex Ruiz (France)
Assistant Referee two: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
TMO: Romain Poite (France)
France v Ireland
Stade de France, Paris.
Saturday, 31 October, 2020. Kick-off at 8pm.
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant Referee one: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant Referee two: Karl Dickson (England)
TMO: Luke Pearce (England)
Women’s Six Nations
Scotland v France
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow.
Sunday, 25 October, 2020. Kick-off at 2:05pm.
Referee: Sara Cox (England)
Assistant Referee one: Joy Neville (Ireland)
Assistant Referee two: Francesca Martin (Wales)
TMO: Ian Davies (Wales)
Ireland v Italy
Energia Park, Dublin.
Sunday, 25 October, 2020. Kick-off at 1pm.
Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)
Assistant Referee one: Nikki O’Donnell (England)
Assistant Referee two: Clare Daniels (England)
TMO: Neil Patterson (Scotland)
Wales v Scotland
Venue: TBC
Sunday, 1 November, 2020. Kick-off at 4:15pm.
Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy)
Assistant Referee one: Beatrice Benvenuti (Italy)
Assistant Referee two: Maria Pacifico (Italy)
TMO: Alain Falzone (Italy)
Italy v England
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma.
Sunday, 1 November, 2020. Kick-off at 6pm.
Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)
Assistant Referee one: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)
Assistant Referee two: Doriane Domenjo (France)
TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)
France v Ireland
Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Asq.
Sunday, 1 November, 2020. Kick-off at 2:30pm.
Referee: Nikki O’Donnell (England)
Assistant Referee one: Sara Cox (England)
Assistant Referee two: Katherine Ritchie (England)
TMO: Claire Hodnett (England)
Italy v Scotland*
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma.
Sunday, 6 December, 2020. Kick-off at 7pm.
Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)
Assistant Referee one: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)
Assistant Referee two: Doriane Domenjo (France)
TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)
*Also Europe RWC 2021 Qualifier
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.