All the refereeing appointments for the rescheduled Six Nation 2020 matches, for both men and women

Referee appointments Six Nations 2020

As the rescheduled Six Nations roars back into action – albeit without crowds – it has been revealed which match officials will look after each match, for the men’s and women’s competitions.

Men’s Six Nations

Ireland v Italy

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday, 24 October, 2020. Kick-off at 3:30pm.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee one: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee two: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

Wales v Scotland

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.

Saturday, 31 October, 2020. Kick-off at 2:15pm.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee one: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee two: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

Italy v England

Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Saturday, 31 October, 2020. Kick-off at 5:45pm.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee one: Alex Ruiz (France)

Assistant Referee two: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

TMO: Romain Poite (France)

France v Ireland

Stade de France, Paris.

Saturday, 31 October, 2020. Kick-off at 8pm.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee one: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee two: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Luke Pearce (England)

Women’s Six Nations

Scotland v France

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow.

Sunday, 25 October, 2020. Kick-off at 2:05pm.

Referee: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant Referee one: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referee two: Francesca Martin (Wales)

TMO: Ian Davies (Wales)

Ireland v Italy

Energia Park, Dublin.

Sunday, 25 October, 2020. Kick-off at 1pm.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee one: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

Assistant Referee two: Clare Daniels (England)

TMO: Neil Patterson (Scotland)

Wales v Scotland

Venue: TBC

Sunday, 1 November, 2020. Kick-off at 4:15pm.

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy)

Assistant Referee one: Beatrice Benvenuti (Italy)

Assistant Referee two: Maria Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Alain Falzone (Italy)

Italy v England

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma.

Sunday, 1 November, 2020. Kick-off at 6pm.

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee one: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee two: Doriane Domenjo (France)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)

France v Ireland

Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Asq.

Sunday, 1 November, 2020. Kick-off at 2:30pm.

Referee: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

Assistant Referee one: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant Referee two: Katherine Ritchie (England)

TMO: Claire Hodnett (England)

Italy v Scotland*

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma.

Sunday, 6 December, 2020. Kick-off at 7pm.

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referee one: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee two: Doriane Domenjo (France)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

*Also Europe RWC 2021 Qualifier

