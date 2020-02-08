Performance chief Neil Craig was hit by the plastic bottle at Murrayfield

Scotland fans criticised after England team member hit by bottle

Eddie Jones has criticised Scotland fans after a member of England’s backroom team was struck in the head by a plastic beer bottle as the group made their way into the ground for their Six Nations clash with Scotland.

High performance chief Neil Craig was hit by the object as the England players and support staff disembarked from the team bus at Murrayfield.

“We weren’t expecting beer bottles to be thrown, that’s a new trick,” Jones said post-match. “It’s a pretty good achievement, throwing beer bottles, you’ve got to be brave to throw a beer bottle.

“Neil has a hard head, I know that and there’s not much inside it. He will be alright.”

Asked if England would lodge a formal complaint, Jones said: “It’s not going to do anything is it. Everybody knows about it, so someone can do something about it. It’s not good behaviour, is it.”

It is believed members of from the Scottish Rugby Union apologised to the England group before kick-off.

Just two years ago Jones was physically and verbally harrased on his way to Manchester, following England’s defeat to Scotland that season. In that incident, the Australian coach reported that he was called a “baldy c***” by lairy Scottish fans. At the time the SRU said: “The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans. The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident.”

There were also questions about the Scottish crowd’s booing of kicker Owen Farrell during the 13-6 victory. Scotland boss Gregor Townsend was asked about it. “At a lot of venues around the world, the crowd will make noise,” he replied. “Speaking on behalf of Scottish Rugby we certainly stress that respecting the kicker is something we believe in.”

