Alun Wyn Jones will equal Richie McCaw’s world record this weekend

Six Nations Wales v Scotland Preview

With Six Nations Super Saturday reduced to just one fixture due to the coronavirus outbreak, all eyes will be on Cardiff this weekend. Wales come into the match on the back of three straight defeats, but they haven’t lost to Scotland at the Millennium Stadium for nearly two decades.

Their captain, Alun Wyn Jones, is also set to equal Richie McCaw’s world record for Test appearances when he leads the team out. The second row is winning his 139th cap for Wales and, when added to his nine Lions caps, he draws level with the former All Black on 148 Tests.

Scotland will be full of confidence following their victory over France last weekend. Their defence was hugely impressive in that match and its next test will be to close down the more expansive game plan Wales have introduced under new coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales have been employing their forwards in the wide channels and looking to create try-scoring opportunities with their offloads. In turn, the Scots, whose defence is now being guided by Welshman Steve Tandy, will look to shut out those attacks and launch counters of their own.

The set-pieces should be interesting, too, with Scotland’s scrum impressive in the championship but their lineout faltering.

It may be the only Six Nations match of the weekend but there is sure to be plenty of drama. Here’s what you need to know…

What’s the big team news?

Sale tighthead WillGriff John will win his first cap in the Wales front row while Wyn Jones comes in at loosehead for Rob Evans.

Cory Hill replaces the injured Jake Ball in the second row and scrum-half Rhys Webb starts his first Test since November 2017.

Scotland’s three changes to the starting XV are in the pack, with hooker Stuart McInally, No 8 Magnus Bradbury and lock Sam Skinner all coming into the line-up.

What have the coaches said?

Wales coach Wayne Pivac: “We want to finish with the performance we know we can deliver and we have been working hard to get there.

“Alun Wyn is one of the most iconic figures in the game, he is our leader and I’m delighted for him as he continues to set the bar across the game.”

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend: “Wales are Six Nations champions and came very close to making a World Cup final. They are a very experienced team, a very proud nation with an excellent record against us.

“This is a huge challenge for us, the biggest challenge that we face this year against a team that will be desperate to do well.”

Any interesting statistics?

Wales have won 12 of their last 13 Tests against Scotland and they haven’t lost to the Scots in Cardiff since 2002.

Wales have scored 12 tries to Scotland’s six in 2020 and average 7.1 points per visit to their opponent’s 22 compared to the Scots’ 2.4.

Scotland have won 22 turnovers to Wales’ ten in this year’s Six Nations.

The change in Wales’ attacking approach is illustrated by the fact they have made 48 offloads in this championship. In contrast, Scotland have made 17.

What time does it kick off and is it on TV?

Wales v Scotland, Saturday 14 March, Principality Stadium

The only Six Nations match not hit by coronavirus postponements kicks off at 2.15pm in Cardiff and is live on BBC, S4C and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, as well as Virgin Media in Ireland.

Angus Gardner is referee for this match and is assisted by fellow Australian Nic Berry and Englishman Karl Dickson. Rowan Kitt, of the RFU, is the TMO.

What are the line-ups?

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, WillGriff John, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Duncan Weir, Kyle Steyn.

