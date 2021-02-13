England and Italy both lost their opening Six Nations matches

England v Italy live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

England and Italy both lost their opening Six Nations games, Eddie Jones’s team beaten by Scotland at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years and Franco Smith’s Italy defeated by France to extend their winless streak in the tournament to 28 games.

Here are the two match-day squads for their meeting at Twickenham this afternoon (kick-off 2.15pm)…

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Max Malins.

Italy: Jacopo Trulla; Luca Sperandio, Juan Ignacio Brex, Carlo Canna, Monatanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Johan Meyer, Michele Lamaro.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti, Giosuè Zilocchi, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori.

Check out our England v Italy match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch England v Italy from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like England v Italy, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

England v Italy, which kicks off at 2.15pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the game takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, England v Italy (kick-off 2.15pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast England v Italy (kick-off 3.15pm) in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing England v Italy, which has a kick-off time of 3.15pm, and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch England v Italy (kick-off 3.15pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, England v Italy is live at 1.15am on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to England v Italy from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sky Sport NZ1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

England v Italy kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

England v Italy will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

England v Italy live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like England v Italy, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

