How you can watch Gregor Townsend's Scotland go up against Eddie Jones's England in the Calcutta Cup

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations match from anywhere

The Calcutta Cup match is always hotly contested as it is steeped in 150 years of rivalry. Scotland will be looking to take back the cup after England won it last year, while Eddie Jones’s men will want to get their Six Nations title defence off to a perfect start.

Here are the two match-day squads…

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Beno Obano, Harry Williams, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max Malins.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Richie Gray, Gary Graham, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt, Huw Jones.

Check out our England v Scotland match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch England v Scotland when you’re not in your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like England v Scotland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

England v Scotland, which kicks off at 4.45pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when England v Scotland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, England v Scotland (4.45pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast England v Scotland with a kick-off time of 5.45pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing England v Scotland with a kick off time of 5.45pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch England v Scotland with a kick-off time of 5.45pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, England v Scotland kicks off at 3.45am and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer, so you could take advantage of that to watch some Six Nations matches!

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to England v Scotland from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

England v Scotland kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

England v Scotland will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

England v Scotland will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

England v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like England v Scotland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

