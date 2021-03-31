Find out who is in Simon Middleton’s squad and when their fixtures are

England Women’s Six Nations Squad 2021

Simon Middleton has named a 38-player squad for the 2021 Women’s Six Nations as England target a third straight championship title having won the Grand Slam in 2019 and 2020.

Captain Sarah Hunter is back from a long injury lay-off, which saw her miss the Red Roses’ final Six Nations match and two France Tests in November.

A number of other players – Zoe Aldcroft, Hannah Botterman, Bryony Cleall, Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah McKenna, Ellena Perry and Lydia Thompson – also return to the squad after missing the autumn Internationals through injury.

However, there are some big names missing for the championship. Prop Sarah Bern is sidelined with a shoulder injury while Natasha Hunt (ankle), Laura Keates (ACL) and Morwenna Talling (ACL) are ruled out too.

Front-rowers Maud Muir and Flo Long, plus backs Ellie Green, Merryn Doidge, Beth Wilcock and Flo Robinson, have also been included as development players.

Head coach Middleton said: “We have a lot of evidence from training to say we’ve raised our intensity and physicality whilst at the same time developing our ability to execute accurately and make good decisions under the pressure. We want a high-tempo, high-energy game with quality play off the back of it.

“The players play week in, week out with the clubs but as a staff group we don’t get that release so it feels like we’ve been preparing forever. We’re all really looking forward to the games and getting into competition mode.”

England start their campaign against Scotland in Doncaster before facing Italy in Parma. Then they will face the team ranked in the same position as them in Pool B – France, Ireland or Wales – on ‘finals day’.

They will also play an exhibition match against France, who they beat twice in November, on 30 April.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Jess Breach (4 Nov 1997/Harlequins/Wing)

Merryn Doidge (2 Dec 2000/Exeter/Full-back)

Abby Dow (29 Sep 1997/Wasps FC/Wing)

Ellie Green (21 Jan 2001/Harlequins/Fly-half)

Zoe Harrison (14 Apr 1998/Saracens/Fly-half)

Megan Jones (23 Oct 1996/Wasps FC/Fly-half)

Ellie Kildunne (8 Sep 1999/Wasps FC/Full-back)

Claudia MacDonald (4 Jan 1996/Wasps FC/Scrum-half)

Sarah McKenna (23 Mar 1989/Saracens/Full-back)

Amber Reed (3 Apr 1991/Bristol Bears/Centre)

Leanne Riley (18 Jul 1993/Harlequins/Scrum-half)

Flo Robinson (4 Oct 2001/Exeter/Scrum-half)

Helena Rowland (19 Sep 1999/Loughborough Lightning/Fly-half)

Emily Scarratt (8 Feb 1990/Loughborough Lighting/Centre)

Lydia Thompson (10 Feb 1992/Worcester Warriors/Wing)

Lagi Tuima (16 Jun 1998/Harlequins/Centre)

Beth Wilcock (3 Jan 2001/Harlequins/Wing)

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (19 Nov 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Lock)

Sarah Beckett (14 Feb 1999/Harlequins/Back-row)

Hannah Botterman (8 Jun 1999/Saracens/Prop)

Shaunagh Brown (15 Mar 1990/Harlequins/Prop)

Bryony Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Saracens/Prop)

Poppy Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Saracens/Back-row)

Amy Cokayne (11 July 1996/Harlequins/Hooker)

Vickii Cornborough (3 Mar 1990/Harlequins/Prop)

Lark Davies (3 Mar 1995/Loughborough Lightning/Hooker)

Vicky Fleetwood (13 Apr 1990/Saracens/Back-row)

Detysha Harper (23 Oct 1998/Loughborough Lightning/Prop)

Sarah Hunter (19 Sep 1985/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row)

Flo Long (24 Oct 2000/Worcester Warriors/Prop)

Alex Matthews (3 Aug 1993/Worcester Warriors/Back-row)

Harriet Millar-Mills (16 Apr 1991/Wasps FC/Back-row)

Maud Muir (12 Jul 2001/Wasps FC/Back-row)

Cath O’Donnell (13 Jun 1996/Loughborough Lightning/Lock)

Marlie Packer (28 Apr 1989/Saracens/Back-row)

Ellena Perry (12 Apr 1997/Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Emily Robinson (22 Jun 2000/Harlequins/Back-row)

Abbie Ward (27 Mar 1993/Harlequins/Lock)

