Dupont dazzles as France crush Italy in Six Nations opener

The scrum-half dictates as seven-try France brush the Azzurri aside 50-10 in Rome

Dupont dazzles as France crush Italy

Man of the Match Antoine Dupont was at the heart of a seven-try demolition of Italy as France launched the 2021 Six Nations in emphatic fashion.

The much-heralded Toulouse scrum-half, whom some dub the world’s best player, set up two quickfire tries to put les Bleus out of sight in the first half. Then, after Brice Dulin had secured the try bonus point on 48 minutes, Dupont scored the fifth try and gave a scoring pass for Teddy Thomas for the sixth.

He was substituted before the hour mark, saved for a stiffer challenge another day.

Historically, Italy have often stretched France in the Six Nations, albeit whilst only beating them on two occasions. But Fabien Galthié’s team are made of sterner stuff.

It took less than six minutes for France to score the first try of the championship. Thomas and Arthur Vincent made sizeable initial inroads and when the forwards took over near the line, blindside Dylan Cretin crashed over by the posts. Matthieu Jalibert converted and added a penalty five minutes later.

Undaunted, Italy worked their way back into the game. Some excellent support and offloading, 19 phases in all, resulted in a penalty when Charles Ollivon didn’t roll away. Paolo Garbisi got Italy on the board.

If the Azzurri were encouraged, they were soon set squarely on their heels. First, Dupont dinked a grubber through the line from a stalled driving maul and Gaël Fickou strolled through to touch down, not a defender in sight. Watch it here.

Next, a handling error allowed Gabin Villière to snatch possession and when he found Dupont in support, the scrum-half floated a delicious offload in the tackle over his left shoulder to give Vincent his first Test try.

Both tries were converted and suddenly France were three full scores ahead at 24-3.

Italy seemed to have cancelled out one of those scores when Stephen Varney threw two dummies down the short side and put Monty Ioane away for a try. Unfortunately, it was disallowed after TMO Karl Dickson ruled that Varney’s pass had been marginally forward.

Garbisi left the field for an HIA and half-time was reached with no further score.

At times, the second period was a one-way procession as French attackers flooded through an overwhelmed home defence.

Dulin’s bonus-point score from Villière’s grubber set the tone. Dupont, running a classic nine inside support line, ambled over from Thomas’s pass. Then Jalibert’s break saw Dupont on hand again and he returned the favour to Thomas – the winger’s 14th try in 23 Tests.

Thomas had the final say, crossing in the corner to bring up the half-century of points, although Italy at least had a try of their own to celebrate as Luca Sperandio finished superbly with a chip and chase.

His try meant Italy avoided the ignominy of a record defeat by France. However, the loss takes their losing Six Nations sequence to 28 and next up are England at Twickenham. The calls for promotion and relegation to be introduced in the championship will only increase with days like this.

Italy: Jacopo Truller: Luca Sperandio, Marco Zanon, Ignacio Brex, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Daniele Rimpelli, Luca Bigi (capt), Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Johan Meyer, Michele Lamaro.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Giosué Zilocchi, 19 Niccolò Cannone, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Maxime Mbandà, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Carlo Canna.

Try: Sperandio. Con: Garbisi. Pen: Garbisi.

France: Brice Dulin; Teddy Thomas, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou, Gabin Villière; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon (capt), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Francois Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Louis Carbonel, 23 Damian Penaud.

Tries: Cretin, Fickou, Vincent, Dulin, Dupont, Thomas 2. Cons: Jalibert 6. Pen: Jalibert.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.