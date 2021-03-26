Don't miss the final game of the 2021 Six Nations Championship

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

France go into tonight’s match against Scotland (kick-off 8pm) knowing exactly what they need to do to get their hands on the Six Nations trophy – beat Scotland by at least 21 points and score at least four tries or beat Scotland by 20 points and score at least six tries.

Here are how the two sides line up for their clash at the Stade de France…

France: Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Swan Rebbadj, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon (captain), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining.

Replacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Alex Craig, Ryan Wilson, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings, Huw Jones.

Check out our full France v Scotland preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch France v Scotland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like France v Scotland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

France v Scotland, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on BBC1 in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, France v Scotland (kick-off 8pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast France v Scotland at 9pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing the match at 9pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch France v Scotland at 9pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match will kick off at 7am on Saturday morning and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the game from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 9am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 10pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The match will kick off at 4pm EST and 1pm on the West Coast.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

France v Scotland will kick off at 3pm EST and 12pm on the West Coast.

France v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like France v Scotland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

