Gaelle Hermet captains a 35-strong squad in the championship

France Women’s Six Nations Squad 2021

Annick Hayraud has named a 35-player France squad for the 2021 Women’s Six Nations.

Back-rower Gaelle Hermet continues as captain and there is plenty of experience elsewhere in the squad, including World Rugby Player of the Decade Jessy Tremouliere.

France play Wales at home and Ireland away in the pool stages – there is a condensed format this year – before a match against the team ranked in the equivalent position in Pool A, one of England, Italy or Scotland.

They will also play an exhibition match against England, who beat them twice in November, on 30 April.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Cyrielle Banet (29 Aug 1994/Montpellier/Wing)

Caroline Boujard (6 Jan 1994/Montpellier/Wing)

Emilie Boulard (Chilly Mazarin/Full-back)

Pauline Bourdon (4 Nov 1995/Bayonne/Scrum-half)

Marie Dupouy (27 Jul 2002/Blagnac/Centre)

Maelle Filopon (27 May 1997/Toulouse/Wing)

Camille Imart (11 Jan 1995/Toulouse/Fly-half)

Marine Menager (26 Jul 1996/Montpellier/Wing)

Morgane Peyronnet (6 Jul 1992/Montpellier/Centre)

Elise Pignot (2 Dec 1995/Romagnat/Full-back)

Laure Sansus (21 Jun 1994/Toulouse/Scrum-half)

Jessy Tremouliere (29 Jul 1992/Romagnat/Full-back)

Gabrielle Vernier (2 Jun 1997/Blagnac/Centre)

Forwards

Arkya Ait Lahbib (22 Feb 1992/Montpellier/Prop)

Julie Annery (12 Jun 1995/Stade Français/Back-row)

Lise Arricastre (17 Jun 1991/Lons/Prop)

Rose Bernadou (3 Mar 2000/Montpellier/Prop)

Alexandra Chambon (2 Aug 2000/Grenoble Amazones/Lock)

Lenaig Corson (15 Mar 1989/Stade Français/Lock)

Annaelle Deshaye (16 Mar 1996/Lyon/Prop)

Coumba Diallo (27 Sep 1990/Stade Français/Back-row)

Célia Domain (24 Apr 2000/Blagnac/Prop)

Madoussou Fall (17 Mar 1998/Bobigny/Lock)

Celine Ferer (21 Jun 1991/Toulouse/Lock)

Emeline Gros (19 Aug 1995/Montpellier/Back-row)

Gaelle Hermet (12 Jun 1996/Toulouse/Back-row)

Clara Joyeux (10 Jan 1998/Blagnac/Prop)

Assia Khalfaoui (24 Mar 2001/Stade Bordelais/Prop)

Marjorie Mayans (17 Nov 1990/Blagnac/Back-row)

Safi N’Diaye (16 Jun 1988/Montpellier/Lock)

Agathe Sochat (21 May 1995/Montpellier/Hooker)

Mabinty Sylla (2 Feb 2020/Blagnac/Lock)

Caroline Thomas (26 Sep 1991/Romagnat/Hooker)

Laure Touye (12 May 1996/Montpellier/Hooker)

Mailys Dhia Traore (9 Jul 1995/Toulouse/Prop)

