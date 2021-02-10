All the championship matches are available to live stream in the States

How to watch Six Nations rugby in the USA

The 2021 Six Nations Championship is televised all over the world, so rugby fans across the globe can tune in to watch the best countries in Europe play each other in the historic tournament.

If you are in the USA and want to watch the world’s oldest rugby championship, NBC is the official broadcaster and is streaming all Six Nations matches live on Peacock Premium.

How to watch the Six Nations in America

NBC traditionally showed its rugby content – it also has the rights to cover the Gallagher Premiership and European Champions Cup in America – via its Gold Pass service, but it has now moved everything to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month and also features coverage of Premier League football.

Matches will also be shown on a delay on NBCSN later in the day if you’d rather watch that way than stream the action. For example, on the opening Saturday, England v Scotland was shown on NBCSN at 11pm.

Former England and Lions prop Alex Corbisiero is part of NBC’s rugby ‘team’, as is former USA captain Dan Lyle.

While matches kick off in the afternoon in Europe, the time difference means they will begin in the morning in the USA, with Eastern Time five hours behind GMT and the West Coast eight hours behind until the clocks change in mid-March.

Looking at this year’s Six Nations fixtures, a 2.15pm kick-off will be 9.15am ET, a 4.45pm kick-off is 11.45am and 3pm is 10am.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Apple devices, Google devices, Microsoft Xbox One, Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro as well as VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.