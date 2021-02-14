It should be an intriguing contest in Dublin this afternoon

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Ireland will want to right the wrongs of their opening Six Nations defeat to Wales this afternoon as they host France in Dublin (kick-off 3pm), while the visitors are eyeing their second win of the tournament as they beat Italy last weekend.

Here are the match-day squads…

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Billy Burns, Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ultan Dillane, Will Connors, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour.

France:

Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon.

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Hassane Kolingar, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas

Check out our Ireland v France match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Ireland v France from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Ireland v France, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Ireland v France, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Ireland v France (kick-off 3pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Ireland v France and it will kick off at 4pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing Ireland v France (kick-off 4pm) and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Ireland v France (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Ireland v France kicks off at 2am on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ireland v France from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5am on Sky Sport NZ1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

Ireland v France kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Ireland v France will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Ireland v France will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Ireland v France live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Ireland v France, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

