Italy look to end their losing streak in the Six Nations that stretches back to 2015

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Ireland travel to Italy this afternoon (kick off 2.15pm) hunting for their first win of the 2021 Six Nations after losing to France and Wales while the Azzurri are looking for their first championship victory since 2015.

Here are the two match-day squads for their meeting at the Stadio Olimpico…

Italy: Jacopo Trulla; Luca Sperandio, Juan Ignacio Brex, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri Johan Meyer, Michele Lamaro.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Cherif Traore, Giosuè Zilocchi, Niccolò Cannone, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley, Federico Mori, Mattia Bellini.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jonathan Sexton, Jamison Gibson Park; Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.

Check out our full Italy v Ireland preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Italy v Ireland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Italy v Ireland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Italy v Ireland, which kicks off at 2.15pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Italy v Ireland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Italy v Ireland is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Italy v Ireland at 3.15pm in France.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

In Italy, DMAX is showing the match at 3.15pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Italy v Ireland at 3.15pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Italy v Ireland will kick off at 1.15am on Sunday and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer, so you could take advantage of that to watch some Six Nations matches!

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the match from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The game kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Action.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Italy v Ireland will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Italy v Ireland will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Italy v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Italy v Ireland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.